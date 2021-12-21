openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Benchmarking Libraries

ben

benny

A dead simple benchmarking framework for JS/TS libs

ISC
TypeScript Icon
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
503
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

react-addons-perf

A declarative, efficient, and flexible JavaScript library for building user interfaces.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
182K
Weekly Downloads
15.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

benchmark

A benchmarking library. As used on jsPerf.com.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
171K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
1Slow
nan

nanobench

Simple benchmarking tool with TAP-like output that is easy to parse

MIT
TypeScript Icon
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
159
Weekly Downloads
34.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Poor Documentation
br

bench-rest

bench-rest - benchmark REST (HTTP/HTTPS) API's. node.js client module for easy load testing / benchmarking REST API's using a simple structure/DSL can create REST flows with setup and teardown and returns (measured) metrics.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
518
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@thi.ng/bench

⛱ Broadly scoped ecosystem & mono-repository of 160+ TypeScript projects for functional, data driven development

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant

@probe.gl/bench

A performance instrumentation logging library for Uber frameworks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
489
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
etl

elapsed-time-logger

Similiar to console.time() but returns readable elapsed time e.g Label: 1 hour 20 minutes 10.3 seconds

MIT
TypeScript Icon
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
754
Last Commit
6mos ago
ab

api-benchmark

A node.js tool to benchmark APIs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
306
Weekly Downloads
607
Last Commit
8mos ago
loo

loopbench

Benchmark your event loop

MIT
TypeScript Icon
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
11K
Last Commit
6yrs ago

@probe.gl/react-bench

A performance instrumentation logging library for Uber frameworks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2mos ago
rb

react-benchmark

A tool for benchmarking the render performance of React components

ISC
TypeScript Icon
Built-In
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
22d ago
nod

nodemark

A modern benchmarking library for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
kb

karma-benchmark

A Karma plugin to run Benchmark.js over multiple browsers with CI compatible output.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
mat

matcha

A caffeine driven, simplistic approach to benchmarking.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
550
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
b

b

Benchmarks for Node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
758
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ben

benchtable

Benchmark.js results in ASCII tables for NodeJS

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit
6yrs ago
dyb

do-you-bench

Simple interactive http[s] benchmarking tool

MIT
TypeScript Icon
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10mos ago
rcb

react-component-benchmark

A component utility for estimating benchmarks of React components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
chu

chuhai

Test driven benchmarking.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
4yrs ago

websocket-bench

⛔️ DEPRECATED - nodejs tool to benchmark socket.io and faye websocket server

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
674
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
7yrs ago
utb

utb

Unified todomvc benchmark for react, preact, inferno without and with mobx, reactive-di state management libraries.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rf

react-fuego

A component render time benchmarking suite for React

ISC
TypeScript Icon
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
gra

grandma

👵 fully programmable stress testing framework

ISC
TypeScript Icon
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago
ast

astrobench

Library for JavaScript benchmarks based on Benchmark.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@fiverr/react-benchmark

Benchmark react components for impact comparisons

MIT
TypeScript Icon
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rcb

@anyroad/react-component-benchmark

A component utility for estimating benchmarks of React components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
rsb

react-ssr-benchmarks

Benchmarks comparing React's server rendering for versions 12--15

MIT
TypeScript Icon
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
frb

fast-react-benchmark

Benchmark for https://github.com/alt-j/fast-react-server

MIT
TypeScript Icon
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
san

sandra

A benchmarking library for modern, promised Javascript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
bl

benchmark-lib

Function and react component to compute benchmarks

ISC
TypeScript Icon
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
krp

karma-react-perf

karma adapter and reporter for testing react components performance

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago