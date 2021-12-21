Categories
10 Best JavaScript Benchmarking Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ben
benny
A dead simple benchmarking framework for JS/TS libs
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
503
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
react-addons-perf
A declarative, efficient, and flexible JavaScript library for building user interfaces.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
182K
Weekly Downloads
15.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
benchmark
A benchmarking library. As used on jsPerf.com.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
171K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
1
Slow
nan
nanobench
Simple benchmarking tool with TAP-like output that is easy to parse
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
159
Weekly Downloads
34.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Poor Documentation
br
bench-rest
bench-rest - benchmark REST (HTTP/HTTPS) API's. node.js client module for easy load testing / benchmarking REST API's using a simple structure/DSL can create REST flows with setup and teardown and returns (measured) metrics.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
518
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@thi.ng/bench
⛱ Broadly scoped ecosystem & mono-repository of 160+ TypeScript projects for functional, data driven development
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Performant
@probe.gl/bench
A performance instrumentation logging library for Uber frameworks
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
489
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
etl
elapsed-time-logger
Similiar to console.time() but returns readable elapsed time e.g Label: 1 hour 20 minutes 10.3 seconds
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
754
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ab
api-benchmark
A node.js tool to benchmark APIs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
306
Weekly Downloads
607
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
loo
loopbench
Benchmark your event loop
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
11K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@probe.gl/react-bench
A performance instrumentation logging library for Uber frameworks
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rb
react-benchmark
A tool for benchmarking the render performance of React components
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nod
nodemark
A modern benchmarking library for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kb
karma-benchmark
A Karma plugin to run Benchmark.js over multiple browsers with CI compatible output.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mat
matcha
A caffeine driven, simplistic approach to benchmarking.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
550
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
b
b
Benchmarks for Node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
758
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ben
benchtable
Benchmark.js results in ASCII tables for NodeJS
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dyb
do-you-bench
Simple interactive http[s] benchmarking tool
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcb
react-component-benchmark
A component utility for estimating benchmarks of React components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
chu
chuhai
Test driven benchmarking.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
websocket-bench
⛔️ DEPRECATED - nodejs tool to benchmark socket.io and faye websocket server
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
674
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
utb
utb
Unified todomvc benchmark for react, preact, inferno without and with mobx, reactive-di state management libraries.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rf
react-fuego
A component render time benchmarking suite for React
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gra
grandma
👵 fully programmable stress testing framework
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ast
astrobench
Library for JavaScript benchmarks based on Benchmark.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@fiverr/react-benchmark
Benchmark react components for impact comparisons
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcb
@anyroad/react-component-benchmark
A component utility for estimating benchmarks of React components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsb
react-ssr-benchmarks
Benchmarks comparing React's server rendering for versions 12--15
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
frb
fast-react-benchmark
Benchmark for https://github.com/alt-j/fast-react-server
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
san
sandra
A benchmarking library for modern, promised Javascript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bl
benchmark-lib
Function and react component to compute benchmarks
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
krp
karma-react-perf
karma adapter and reporter for testing react components performance
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
