10 Best JavaScript Barcode Scanner Libraries
react-native-camera
A Camera component for React Native. Also supports barcode scanning!
MIT AND Apache-2.0 AND BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.6K
Weekly Downloads
94.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
14
Top Feedback
15
Great Documentation
11
Easy to Use
7
Performant
rnq
react-native-qrcode-scanner
A QR code scanner component for React Native.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
22.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Performant
nb
nativescript-barcodescanner
🔎 NativeScript QR / barcode (bulk)scanner plugin
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
283
Weekly Downloads
560
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
2
Responsive Maintainers
cordova-gmv-barcode-scanner
A Cordova barcode scanning plugin based on the Google Mobile Vision library for iOS & Android.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
expo-barcode-scanner
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
21K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bs
@ionic-native/barcode-scanner
Native features for mobile apps built with Cordova/PhoneGap and open web technologies. Complete with TypeScript support.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
11.2K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@spigotlabs/expo-barcode-scanner
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
scandit-react-native
Cross platform React Native plugin of the Scandit Barcode Scanner SDK
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cps
cordova-plugin-scanbot-sdk
Cordova Plugin for Scanbot SDK
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpb
cordova-plugin-barcodescanner
barcode scanner plugin for PhoneGap
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
513
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Abandoned
@paraboly/react-native-barcode-scanner
Basic barcode scanner for React Native by Paraboly
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpq
cordova-plugin-qr-barcode-scanner
[not maintained] cross-platform BarcodeScanner for Cordova / PhoneGap with new design for the scaning interface
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
225
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mbv
manateeworks-barcodescanner-v3
Manatee Works Barcode Scanner v3
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnb
react-native-barcode-scanner-google
Barcode scanner for react native, which implements barcode detection from Google's Barcode API.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
120
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nb
nativescript-barcodeview
Scan QR/barcodes with your NativeScript app.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-barcodescanner
A barcode scanner component for react native - not maintained anymore - use react-native-camera
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
537
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rbs
rn-barcode-scanner
barcode scanner for react native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpb
cordova-plugin-barcodescanner-browser-support
cross-platform BarcodeScanner for Cordova / PhoneGap
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpf
cordova-plugin-firebase-ml-kit-barcode-scanner
Firebase ML Kit Barcode Scanner Plugin
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@neo9/cordova-honeywell-scanner
Honeywell TC50/D75E Barcode Scanner and external device using the com.honeywell.aidc SDK
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mb
manateeworks-barcodescanner
MWBarcodeScanner plugin for Phonegap
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-smart-barcode-ry
A smart barcode scanner component for React Native app.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
311
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpb
cordova-plugin-background-barcode-scannerx
Fast, energy-efficient, highly-configurable QR code scanner.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpq
cordova-plugin-qrscanner2
A fast, energy efficient, highly-configurable QR code scanner for Cordova apps and the browser.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
blinkinput-cordova
Phonegap plugins for BlinkOCR SDKs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
