openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Barcode Scanner Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

react-native-camera

A Camera component for React Native. Also supports barcode scanning!

MIT AND Apache-2.0 AND BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.6K
Weekly Downloads
94.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
14
Top Feedback
15Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
7Performant
rnq

react-native-qrcode-scanner

A QR code scanner component for React Native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
22.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
7
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant
nb

nativescript-barcodescanner

🔎 NativeScript QR / barcode (bulk)scanner plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
283
Weekly Downloads
560
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Performant
2Responsive Maintainers

cordova-gmv-barcode-scanner

A Cordova barcode scanning plugin based on the Google Mobile Vision library for iOS & Android.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

expo-barcode-scanner

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
21K
Last Commit
3d ago
bs

@ionic-native/barcode-scanner

Native features for mobile apps built with Cordova/PhoneGap and open web technologies. Complete with TypeScript support.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
11.2K
Last Commit
2d ago

@spigotlabs/expo-barcode-scanner

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
3d ago

scandit-react-native

Cross platform React Native plugin of the Scandit Barcode Scanner SDK

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
cps

cordova-plugin-scanbot-sdk

Cordova Plugin for Scanbot SDK

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
cpb

cordova-plugin-barcodescanner

barcode scanner plugin for PhoneGap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
513
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Abandoned

@paraboly/react-native-barcode-scanner

Basic barcode scanner for React Native by Paraboly

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2mos ago
cpq

cordova-plugin-qr-barcode-scanner

[not maintained] cross-platform BarcodeScanner for Cordova / PhoneGap with new design for the scaning interface

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
225
Last Commit
2yrs ago
mbv

manateeworks-barcodescanner-v3

Manatee Works Barcode Scanner v3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
9mos ago
rnb

react-native-barcode-scanner-google

Barcode scanner for react native, which implements barcode detection from Google's Barcode API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
120
Last Commit
nb

nativescript-barcodeview

Scan QR/barcodes with your NativeScript app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit

react-native-barcodescanner

A barcode scanner component for react native - not maintained anymore - use react-native-camera

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
537
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rbs

rn-barcode-scanner

barcode scanner for react native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
5yrs ago
cpb

cordova-plugin-barcodescanner-browser-support

cross-platform BarcodeScanner for Cordova / PhoneGap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
4yrs ago
cpf

cordova-plugin-firebase-ml-kit-barcode-scanner

Firebase ML Kit Barcode Scanner Plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@neo9/cordova-honeywell-scanner

Honeywell TC50/D75E Barcode Scanner and external device using the com.honeywell.aidc SDK

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
mb

manateeworks-barcodescanner

MWBarcodeScanner plugin for Phonegap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago

react-native-smart-barcode-ry

A smart barcode scanner component for React Native app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
311
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
cpb

cordova-plugin-background-barcode-scannerx

Fast, energy-efficient, highly-configurable QR code scanner.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
cpq

cordova-plugin-qrscanner2

A fast, energy efficient, highly-configurable QR code scanner for Cordova apps and the browser.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago

blinkinput-cordova

Phonegap plugins for BlinkOCR SDKs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago