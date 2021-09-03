openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Avatar Libraries

rae

react-avatar-editor

Small avatar & profile picture component. Resize and crop uploaded images using a intuitive user interface.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
93.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rrt

react-redux-toastr

react-redux-toastr is a toastr message implemented with Redux

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
748
Weekly Downloads
36.7K
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

react-avatar

Universal avatar makes it possible to fetch/generate an avatar based on the information you have about that user.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
564
Weekly Downloads
46.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

@chakra-ui/avatar

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
230K
Last Commit
9d ago
va

vue-avatar

An avatar component for vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
598
Weekly Downloads
10.9K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@fluentui/react-avatar

Fluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
ria

react-initials-avatar

Minimal initials avatar component for React

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@radix-ui/react-avatar

An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
17.7K
Last Commit
12d ago
ava

@react-md/avatar

React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
14d ago
vac

vue-avatar-cropper

👧 A simple and elegant avatar cropping and upload plugin.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
448
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
5d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-layouts

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
22.4K
Last Commit
6d ago

@workday/canvas-kit-react-avatar

Development kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
416
Last Commit
3d ago
ng

ngx-gravatar

Angular Gravatar Directive

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-layouts

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
6d ago

@availity/avatar

React components using Availity UIKit and Bootstrap 4

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
3d ago

@webex/react-container-presence-avatar

React components and Redux modules for embedded Webex Teams

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
232
Last Commit
20d ago
na

ngx-avatars

Spiritual successor of HaithemMosbahi's ngx-avatar

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
21d ago

@progress/kendo-react-layout

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
16.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
vic

vue-image-crop-upload

A beautiful vue component for image cropping and uploading. （vue图片剪裁上传组件）

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
10mos ago
rae

react-avatar-edit

👤 Load, crop & preview avatar with React

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
450
Weekly Downloads
10.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@teambit/ui.owner-avatar

A tool for component-driven application development.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-layouts

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
995
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-layouts

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
897
Last Commit
6d ago

@welcome-ui/avatar

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
340
Last Commit
4d ago
ava

avataaars

React component for avataaars

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
630
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
5mos ago
jde

jdenticon

Javascript library for generating identicons. Running in the browser and on Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
17.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
na

ngx-avatar

Universal avatar component for angular 2+ applications makes it possible to fetch / generate avatar from different sources

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
14.6K
Last Commit
10mos ago
vba

vue-boring-avatars

A Vue.js port of Boring Avatars, a JS library that generates custom, SVG-based avatars from any username and color palette.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
119
Last Commit
14d ago
ava

@atlaskit/avatar

An avatar is a visual representation of a user or entity.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
29.1K
Last Commit
nj

ngx-jdenticon

Angular directives used to generate identicons using Jdenticon.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
591
Last Commit
9mos ago
ag

@atlaskit/avatar-group

An avatar group displays a number of avatars grouped together in a stack or grid.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12.9K
Last Commit
cag

custom-avatar-generator

Angular Element (Web Component) that creates a random avatar svg image and lets the user customize it.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
5mos ago
nca

ng-custom-avatar-generator

Angular Element (Web Component) that creates a random avatar svg image and lets the user customize it.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
5mos ago
rnu

react-native-user-avatar

Avatar Component For React Native

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Buggy
rua

react-user-avatar

React component for a user avatar with fallback to colored initials

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
149
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ai

avatar-initials

Library for showing Gravatars or generating user avatars.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
195
Weekly Downloads
772
Last Commit
8mos ago
vac

vue-avatar-component

A Vue.js 2.0 component to generate initials or image based avatars

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

holiday-avatar

Vue library for generating nice user avatar. (Inspired by react-nice-avatar)

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7mos ago
ba

bootstrap-avatar

Fixed-sized avatar CSS/SCSS for use with Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
9mos ago
rai

react-avatar-image-cropper

This is a slight component without any dependencies for cropping image

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
vna

vue-nice-avatar

Dummy avatar generator

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8mos ago
aa

angular-avatar

Angular Avatar is a simple and lightweight AngularJS directive that generates a letter's avatar like Microsoft or Google do in their web apps. First letter of each word in a string or a group of initials will be used to generate the avatar. The image of the avatar will be rendered in an html img tag as a real png or jpeg.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
980
Last Commit
1yr ago
ac

angular-croppie

Angular 1.5+ Component for Croppie

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
311
Last Commit
10mos ago
ga

gravatar-api

module to build image and profile urls for gravatar.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
882
Last Commit
5yrs ago
va

vuejs-avataaars

Simple avatar generator Vue component for avataaars.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
596
Last Commit
1yr ago
jg

js-gravatar

A generic library to fetch users gravatar image or generate a custom one if none is found.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
483
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ava

@blaze-react/avatar

Avatar is the graphical representation of the user or the user's alter ego or character.

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
428
Last Commit

@vishnucss/avatar

🎨 A simple and minimalist toolkit with modern css

MIT
TypeScript Icon
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1mo ago
ca

cartoon-avatar

A library to generate cartoon style avatar URLs in Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
260
Last Commit
1yr ago
na

ng2-avatar

Ng2-avatar is a simple and lightweight avatar component for Angular 2+

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
257
Last Commit
3yrs ago