Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Avatar Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rae
react-avatar-editor
Small avatar & profile picture component. Resize and crop uploaded images using a intuitive user interface.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
93.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rrt
react-redux-toastr
react-redux-toastr is a toastr message implemented with Redux
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
748
Weekly Downloads
36.7K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
react-avatar
Universal avatar makes it possible to fetch/generate an avatar based on the information you have about that user.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
564
Weekly Downloads
46.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
@chakra-ui/avatar
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
230K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
va
vue-avatar
An avatar component for vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
598
Weekly Downloads
10.9K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@fluentui/react-avatar
Fluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ria
react-initials-avatar
Minimal initials avatar component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@radix-ui/react-avatar
An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
17.7K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ava
@react-md/avatar
React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vac
vue-avatar-cropper
👧 A simple and elegant avatar cropping and upload plugin.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
448
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-layouts
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
22.4K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@workday/canvas-kit-react-avatar
Development kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
416
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng
ngx-gravatar
Angular Gravatar Directive
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-layouts
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@availity/avatar
React components using Availity UIKit and Bootstrap 4
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@webex/react-container-presence-avatar
React components and Redux modules for embedded Webex Teams
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
232
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
na
ngx-avatars
Spiritual successor of HaithemMosbahi's ngx-avatar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-layout
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
16.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vic
vue-image-crop-upload
A beautiful vue component for image cropping and uploading. （vue图片剪裁上传组件）
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rae
react-avatar-edit
👤 Load, crop & preview avatar with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
450
Weekly Downloads
10.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@teambit/ui.owner-avatar
A tool for component-driven application development.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-layouts
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
995
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-layouts
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
897
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@welcome-ui/avatar
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
340
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ava
avataaars
React component for avataaars
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
630
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jde
jdenticon
Javascript library for generating identicons. Running in the browser and on Node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
17.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
na
ngx-avatar
Universal avatar component for angular 2+ applications makes it possible to fetch / generate avatar from different sources
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
14.6K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vba
vue-boring-avatars
A Vue.js port of Boring Avatars, a JS library that generates custom, SVG-based avatars from any username and color palette.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
119
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ava
@atlaskit/avatar
An avatar is a visual representation of a user or entity.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
29.1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nj
ngx-jdenticon
Angular directives used to generate identicons using Jdenticon.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
591
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ag
@atlaskit/avatar-group
An avatar group displays a number of avatars grouped together in a stack or grid.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12.9K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cag
custom-avatar-generator
Angular Element (Web Component) that creates a random avatar svg image and lets the user customize it.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nca
ng-custom-avatar-generator
Angular Element (Web Component) that creates a random avatar svg image and lets the user customize it.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnu
react-native-user-avatar
Avatar Component For React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Buggy
rua
react-user-avatar
React component for a user avatar with fallback to colored initials
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
149
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ai
avatar-initials
Library for showing Gravatars or generating user avatars.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
195
Weekly Downloads
772
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vac
vue-avatar-component
A Vue.js 2.0 component to generate initials or image based avatars
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
holiday-avatar
Vue library for generating nice user avatar. (Inspired by react-nice-avatar)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ba
bootstrap-avatar
Fixed-sized avatar CSS/SCSS for use with Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rai
react-avatar-image-cropper
This is a slight component without any dependencies for cropping image
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vna
vue-nice-avatar
Dummy avatar generator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aa
angular-avatar
Angular Avatar is a simple and lightweight AngularJS directive that generates a letter's avatar like Microsoft or Google do in their web apps. First letter of each word in a string or a group of initials will be used to generate the avatar. The image of the avatar will be rendered in an html img tag as a real png or jpeg.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
980
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ac
angular-croppie
Angular 1.5+ Component for Croppie
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
311
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ga
gravatar-api
module to build image and profile urls for gravatar.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
882
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
va
vuejs-avataaars
Simple avatar generator Vue component for avataaars.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
596
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jg
js-gravatar
A generic library to fetch users gravatar image or generate a custom one if none is found.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
483
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ava
@blaze-react/avatar
Avatar is the graphical representation of the user or the user's alter ego or character.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
428
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@vishnucss/avatar
🎨 A simple and minimalist toolkit with modern css
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ca
cartoon-avatar
A library to generate cartoon style avatar URLs in Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
260
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
na
ng2-avatar
Ng2-avatar is a simple and lightweight avatar component for Angular 2+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
257
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package