Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Autocomplete Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rs
react-select
The Select Component for React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.5M
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17
Great Documentation
14
Easy to Use
13
Performant
aj
@tarekraafat/autocomplete.js
Simple autocomplete pure vanilla Javascript library.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
19K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
algoliasearch
⚡️ A fully-featured and blazing-fast JavaScript API client to interact with Algolia.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
785K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3
Performant
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
downshift
🏎 A set of primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9
Highly Customizable
5
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
@ng-matero/extensions
Angular Material Extensions Library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
@ng-select/ng-select
⭐ Native angular select component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
242K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
5
Highly Customizable
3
Easy to Use
select2
Select2 is a jQuery based replacement for select boxes. It supports searching, remote data sets, and infinite scrolling of results.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25.2K
Weekly Downloads
548K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
81
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
2
Highly Customizable
selectize
Selectize is the hybrid of a textbox and <select> box. It's jQuery based, and it has autocomplete and native-feeling keyboard navigation; useful for tagging, contact lists, etc.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.8K
Weekly Downloads
52.7K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
places.js
🌐 Turn any <input> into an address autocomplete
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
24.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vm
vue-multiselect
Universal select/multiselect/tagging component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
233K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
rns
react-native-sectioned-multi-select
a multi (or single) select component with support for sub categories, search, chips.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
645
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
bootstrap-select
🚀 The jQuery plugin that brings select elements into the 21st century with intuitive multiselection, searching, and much more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.5K
Weekly Downloads
98.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
mrd
multiselect-react-dropdown
React multiselect dropdown with search and various options
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
21.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.8
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Slow
ea
easy-autocomplete
JQuery autocomplete plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
718
Weekly Downloads
10.7K
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rc-tree-select
React Tree Select
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
665K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
rta
react-tag-autocomplete
⚛️ A fantastically simple tagging component for your React projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
376
Weekly Downloads
31.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cj
cleave.js
Format input text content when you are typing...
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17.2K
Weekly Downloads
196K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
12
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
ra
react-autosuggest
WAI-ARIA compliant React autosuggest component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
354K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
@angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete
Autocomplete input component and directive for google-maps built with angular and material design | ANGULAR V9 SUPPORTED
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
153
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rnm
react-native-multiple-select
Simple multi-select component for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
481
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
typeahead.js
typeahead.js is a fast and fully-featured autocomplete library
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16.4K
Weekly Downloads
47.7K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
16
Top Feedback
react-tag-input
A fantastically simple tagging component for your projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
22.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
chosen-js
Deprecated - Chosen is a library for making long, unwieldy select boxes more friendly.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22.1K
Weekly Downloads
47.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
11
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
va
v-autocomplete
Autocomplete component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
340
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rvs
react-virtualized-select
HOC that uses react-virtualized and react-select to display large lists of options in a drop-down
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
38.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ja
jquery-autocomplete
jQuery autocomplete plugin like Google autocomplete
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
253
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rpa
react-places-autocomplete
React component for Google Maps Places Autocomplete
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
114K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rc-select
React Select
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
715
Weekly Downloads
710K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
autocomplete.js
🔮 Fast and full-featured autocomplete library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
120K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ras
rn-autocomplete-select
AutoComplete with selection for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@reach/combobox
The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
75K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
upa
use-places-autocomplete
😎 📍 React hook for Google Maps Places Autocomplete.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
935
Weekly Downloads
40K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@algolia/autocomplete-js
🔮 Fast and full-featured autocomplete library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
20.8K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rbt
react-bootstrap-typeahead
React typeahead with Bootstrap styling
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
867
Weekly Downloads
123K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@clayui/autocomplete
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
651
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-select
Everything you wish the HTML <select> element could do, wrapped up into a lightweight, extensible Vue component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
192K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rna
react-native-autocomplete-input
Pure javascript autocomplete input for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
688
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Poor Documentation
1
Abandoned
aut
@react-md/autocomplete
React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rga
react-google-autocomplete
React components for google places API.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
256
Weekly Downloads
55.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-simple-suggest
Feature-rich autocomplete component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
406
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngx-mat-select-search
Angular component providing an input field for searching / filtering MatSelect options of the Angular Material library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
490
Weekly Downloads
75.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-dropdowns
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rss
react-select-search
⚡️ Lightweight select component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
519
Weekly Downloads
17.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ana
angular-ng-autocomplete
NPM package for Angular: https://www.npmjs.com/package/angular-ng-autocomplete
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
13.8K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-dropdowns
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
54.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rng
react-native-google-places-autocomplete
Customizable Google Places autocomplete component for iOS and Android React-Native apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
25.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
rds
react-dropdown-select
Customisable dropdown select for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
277
Weekly Downloads
19.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsa
react-search-autocomplete
A search box that filters the provided array of objects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nse
ngx-select-ex
Angular based replacement for select boxes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@webscopeio/react-textarea-autocomplete
📝 React component implements configurable GitHub's like textarea autocomplete.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
391
Weekly Downloads
20.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package