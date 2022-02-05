openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Autocomplete Libraries



react-select

The Select Component for React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.5M
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant


@tarekraafat/autocomplete.js

Simple autocomplete pure vanilla Javascript library.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
19K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

algoliasearch

⚡️ A fully-featured and blazing-fast JavaScript API client to interact with Algolia.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
785K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use

downshift

🏎 A set of primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9Highly Customizable
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use

@ng-matero/extensions

Angular Material Extensions Library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge

@ng-select/ng-select

⭐ Native angular select component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
242K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
5Highly Customizable
3Easy to Use

select2

Select2 is a jQuery based replacement for select boxes. It supports searching, remote data sets, and infinite scrolling of results.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25.2K
Weekly Downloads
548K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
81
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable

selectize

Selectize is the hybrid of a textbox and <select> box. It's jQuery based, and it has autocomplete and native-feeling keyboard navigation; useful for tagging, contact lists, etc.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.8K
Weekly Downloads
52.7K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use

places.js

🌐 Turn any <input> into an address autocomplete

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
24.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant


vue-multiselect

Universal select/multiselect/tagging component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
233K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use


react-native-sectioned-multi-select

a multi (or single) select component with support for sub categories, search, chips.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
645
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

bootstrap-select

🚀 The jQuery plugin that brings select elements into the 21st century with intuitive multiselection, searching, and much more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.5K
Weekly Downloads
98.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use


multiselect-react-dropdown

React multiselect dropdown with search and various options

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
21.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
3.8/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Slow


easy-autocomplete

JQuery autocomplete plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
718
Weekly Downloads
10.7K
Last Commit
15d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

rc-tree-select

React Tree Select

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
665K
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation


react-tag-autocomplete

⚛️ A fantastically simple tagging component for your React projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
376
Weekly Downloads
31.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback


cleave.js

Format input text content when you are typing...

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17.2K
Weekly Downloads
196K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
12
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable


react-autosuggest

WAI-ARIA compliant React autosuggest component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
354K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback

@angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete

Autocomplete input component and directive for google-maps built with angular and material design | ANGULAR V9 SUPPORTED

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
153
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback


react-native-multiple-select

Simple multi-select component for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
481
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

typeahead.js

typeahead.js is a fast and fully-featured autocomplete library

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16.4K
Weekly Downloads
47.7K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
16
Top Feedback

react-tag-input

A fantastically simple tagging component for your projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
22.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

chosen-js

Deprecated - Chosen is a library for making long, unwieldy select boxes more friendly.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22.1K
Weekly Downloads
47.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
11
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
va

v-autocomplete

Autocomplete component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
340
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rvs

react-virtualized-select

HOC that uses react-virtualized and react-select to display large lists of options in a drop-down

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
38.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ja

jquery-autocomplete

jQuery autocomplete plugin like Google autocomplete

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
253
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rpa

react-places-autocomplete

React component for Google Maps Places Autocomplete

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
114K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

rc-select

React Select

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
715
Weekly Downloads
710K
Last Commit
20d ago

autocomplete.js

🔮 Fast and full-featured autocomplete library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
120K
Last Commit
4d ago
ras

rn-autocomplete-select

AutoComplete with selection for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@reach/combobox

The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
75K
Last Commit
2mos ago
upa

use-places-autocomplete

😎 📍 React hook for Google Maps Places Autocomplete.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
935
Weekly Downloads
40K
Last Commit
10d ago

@algolia/autocomplete-js

🔮 Fast and full-featured autocomplete library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
20.8K
Last Commit
4d ago
rbt

react-bootstrap-typeahead

React typeahead with Bootstrap styling

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
867
Weekly Downloads
123K
Last Commit
3d ago

@clayui/autocomplete

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
651
Last Commit
3d ago
vs

vue-select

Everything you wish the HTML <select> element could do, wrapped up into a lightweight, extensible Vue component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
192K
Last Commit
4mos ago
rna

react-native-autocomplete-input

Pure javascript autocomplete input for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
688
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
15d ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Poor Documentation
1Abandoned
aut

@react-md/autocomplete

React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
14d ago
rga

react-google-autocomplete

React components for google places API.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
256
Weekly Downloads
55.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago

vue-simple-suggest

Feature-rich autocomplete component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
406
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago

ngx-mat-select-search

Angular component providing an input field for searching / filtering MatSelect options of the Angular Material library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
490
Weekly Downloads
75.9K
Last Commit
3d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-dropdowns

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
rss

react-select-search

⚡️ Lightweight select component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
519
Weekly Downloads
17.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
ana

angular-ng-autocomplete

NPM package for Angular: https://www.npmjs.com/package/angular-ng-autocomplete

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
13.8K
Last Commit
7d ago

@progress/kendo-react-dropdowns

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
54.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
rng

react-native-google-places-autocomplete

Customizable Google Places autocomplete component for iOS and Android React-Native apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
25.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
rds

react-dropdown-select

Customisable dropdown select for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
277
Weekly Downloads
19.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
rsa

react-search-autocomplete

A search box that filters the provided array of objects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
1d ago
nse

ngx-select-ex

Angular based replacement for select boxes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
25d ago

@webscopeio/react-textarea-autocomplete

📝 React component implements configurable GitHub's like textarea autocomplete.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
391
Weekly Downloads
20.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago