10 Best JavaScript Authentication Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
keycloak-js
Open Source Identity and Access Management For Modern Applications and Services
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.3K
Weekly Downloads
205K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
pas
passport
Simple, unobtrusive authentication for Node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
108
Top Feedback
16
Performant
14
Easy to Use
14
Highly Customizable
na
next-auth
Authentication for Next.js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
120K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.1
/ 5
14
Top Feedback
5
Highly Customizable
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
@auth0/auth0-react
Auth0 SDK for React Single Page Applications (SPA)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
493
Weekly Downloads
308K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
po
passport-oauth2
OAuth 2.0 authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
516
Weekly Downloads
443K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
ka
keycloak-angular
Easy Keycloak setup for Angular applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
44.7K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@feathersjs/authentication-jwt
A framework for real-time applications and REST APIs with JavaScript and TypeScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
13.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
express-jwt
connect/express middleware that validates a JsonWebToken (JWT) and set the req.user with the attributes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
663K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
7
Easy to Use
5
Performant
3
Great Documentation
@auth0/angular-jwt
Helper library for handling JWTs in Angular 2+ apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
168K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rnt
react-native-touch-id
React Native authentication with the native Touch ID popup.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
17.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@azure/msal-react
Microsoft Authentication Library (MSAL) for JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
73.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
noc
ng-oidc-client
An Angular package wrapping oidc-client library to manage authentication with OpenID Connect (OIDC) and OAuth2 in a reactive way using NgRx.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
573
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
socketio-jwt
Authenticate socket.io incoming connections with JWTs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
11.3K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Bleeding Edge
aao
angular-auth-oidc-client
npm package for OpenID Connect, OAuth Code Flow with PKCE, Refresh tokens, Implicit Flow
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
770
Weekly Downloads
30K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@auth0/nextjs-auth0
Next.js SDK for signing in with Auth0
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
187K
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
expo-local-authentication
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
32.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gra
grant
OAuth Proxy
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
107K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
na
nuxt-auth
Authentication module for Nuxt.js (W.I.P)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@auth0/auth0-angular
Auth0 SDK for Angular Single Page Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
35.2K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
supertokens-node
Node driver for SuperTokens core
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
next-firebase-auth
Simple Firebase authentication for all Next.js rendering strategies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
631
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
supertokens-auth-react
ReactJS authentication module for SuperTokens
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@oktadev/schematics
Schematics for adding Okta Auth to your projects
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eak
@vpriem/express-api-key-auth
Tiny express middleware to authenticate x-api-key request header
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@okta/okta-angular
Angular SDK for Okta's OIDC flow
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
21.4K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angularx-social-login
Social login and authentication module for Angular 9
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
502
Weekly Downloads
21.3K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nba
nuxt-basic-auth-module
Provide basic auth your Nuxt.js application
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
292
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@delon/auth
Delon is a set of essential modules for ng-alain. https://github.com/ng-alain/ng-alain/issues
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
632
Weekly Downloads
452
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@asgardeo/auth-js
OIDC JavaScript SDK for Asgardio
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
548
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
act
activedirectory2
ActiveDirectory is an Node.js ldapjs client for authN (authentication) and authZ (authorization) for Microsoft Active Directory with range retrieval support for large Active Directory installations.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
raw
redux-auth-wrapper
A React Higher Order Component (HOC) for handling Authentication and Authorization with Routing and Redux
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
26.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pl
passport-local
Username and password authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
541K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
vrs
vue-router-simple-auth
A simple Vue Plugin to set authorization rules before Vue Router routes.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
@axa-fr/react-oidc-context
A set of react components and HOC to make Oidc (Open ID Connect) client easy. It aim to simplify OAuth authentication between multiples providers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
272
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ce
cognito-express
Authenticates API requests on a Node application by verifying the JWT signature of AccessToken or IDToken generated by Amazon Cognito.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
190
Weekly Downloads
21.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpf
cordova-plugin-fingerprint-aio
👆 📱 Cordova Plugin for fingerprint sensors (and FaceID) with Android and iOS support
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
267
Weekly Downloads
8.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ras
react-apple-signin-auth
Apple signin for React using the official Apple JS SDK
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
oau
oauth2orize
OAuth 2.0 authorization server toolkit for Node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
48.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
va
@websanova/vue-auth
A simple light-weight authentication library for Vue.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
ibmcloud-appid-js
Client-side javascript SDK for the IBM Cloud App ID service
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
858
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@8base-react/auth
🧰 8base JavaScript SDK implements client-side libraries used by apps using 8base.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
585
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
hae
hmac-auth-express
HMAC middleware for Express
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
175
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eba
express-basic-auth
Plug & play basic auth middleware for express
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
275
Weekly Downloads
242K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
put
passport-unique-token
Unique token authentication strategy for Passport
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pf
passport-facebook
Facebook authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
naf
ngx-auth-firebaseui
Angular Material UI component for firebase authentication
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
568
Weekly Downloads
501
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ia
ionic-appauth
Intergration for OpenId/AppAuth-JS into Ionic V3/4/5
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ca
coda-auth
Authentication for Next.js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
speakeasy
**NOT MAINTAINED** Two-factor authentication for Node.js. One-time passcode generator (HOTP/TOTP) with support for Google Authenticator.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
126K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
va
vue-authenticate
Simple Vue.js authentication library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
