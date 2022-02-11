openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Authentication Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

keycloak-js

Open Source Identity and Access Management For Modern Applications and Services

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.3K
Weekly Downloads
205K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
pas

passport

Simple, unobtrusive authentication for Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
21d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
108
Top Feedback
16Performant
14Easy to Use
14Highly Customizable
na

next-auth

Authentication for Next.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
120K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.1/ 5
14
Top Feedback
5Highly Customizable
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use

@auth0/auth0-react

Auth0 SDK for React Single Page Applications (SPA)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
493
Weekly Downloads
308K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
po

passport-oauth2

OAuth 2.0 authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
516
Weekly Downloads
443K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
ka

keycloak-angular

Easy Keycloak setup for Angular applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
44.7K
Last Commit
21d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@feathersjs/authentication-jwt

A framework for real-time applications and REST APIs with JavaScript and TypeScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
13.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

express-jwt

connect/express middleware that validates a JsonWebToken (JWT) and set the req.user with the attributes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
663K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
7
Top Feedback
7Easy to Use
5Performant
3Great Documentation

@auth0/angular-jwt

Helper library for handling JWTs in Angular 2+ apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
168K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rnt

react-native-touch-id

React Native authentication with the native Touch ID popup.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
17.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@azure/msal-react

Microsoft Authentication Library (MSAL) for JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
73.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
noc

ng-oidc-client

An Angular package wrapping oidc-client library to manage authentication with OpenID Connect (OIDC) and OAuth2 in a reactive way using NgRx.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
573
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

socketio-jwt

Authenticate socket.io incoming connections with JWTs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
11.3K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge
aao

angular-auth-oidc-client

npm package for OpenID Connect, OAuth Code Flow with PKCE, Refresh tokens, Implicit Flow

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
770
Weekly Downloads
30K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@auth0/nextjs-auth0

Next.js SDK for signing in with Auth0

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
187K
Last Commit
24d ago

expo-local-authentication

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
32.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
gra

grant

OAuth Proxy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
107K
Last Commit
7d ago
na

nuxt-auth

Authentication module for Nuxt.js (W.I.P)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@auth0/auth0-angular

Auth0 SDK for Angular Single Page Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
35.2K
Last Commit
4d ago

supertokens-node

Node driver for SuperTokens core

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
14d ago

next-firebase-auth

Simple Firebase authentication for all Next.js rendering strategies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
631
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
7d ago

supertokens-auth-react

ReactJS authentication module for SuperTokens

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
1d ago

@oktadev/schematics

Schematics for adding Okta Auth to your projects

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
7d ago
eak

@vpriem/express-api-key-auth

Tiny express middleware to authenticate x-api-key request header

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
7d ago

@okta/okta-angular

Angular SDK for Okta's OIDC flow

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
21.4K
Last Commit
18d ago

angularx-social-login

Social login and authentication module for Angular 9

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
502
Weekly Downloads
21.3K
Last Commit
7mos ago
nba

nuxt-basic-auth-module

Provide basic auth your Nuxt.js application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
292
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@delon/auth

Delon is a set of essential modules for ng-alain. https://github.com/ng-alain/ng-alain/issues

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
632
Weekly Downloads
452
Last Commit
2d ago

@asgardeo/auth-js

OIDC JavaScript SDK for Asgardio

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
548
Last Commit
1mo ago
act

activedirectory2

ActiveDirectory is an Node.js ldapjs client for authN (authentication) and authZ (authorization) for Microsoft Active Directory with range retrieval support for large Active Directory installations.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
raw

redux-auth-wrapper

A React Higher Order Component (HOC) for handling Authentication and Authorization with Routing and Redux

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
26.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
pl

passport-local

Username and password authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
541K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
vrs

vue-router-simple-auth

A simple Vue Plugin to set authorization rules before Vue Router routes.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

@axa-fr/react-oidc-context

A set of react components and HOC to make Oidc (Open ID Connect) client easy. It aim to simplify OAuth authentication between multiples providers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
272
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
13d ago
ce

cognito-express

Authenticates API requests on a Node application by verifying the JWT signature of AccessToken or IDToken generated by Amazon Cognito.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
190
Weekly Downloads
21.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
cpf

cordova-plugin-fingerprint-aio

👆 📱 Cordova Plugin for fingerprint sensors (and FaceID) with Android and iOS support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
267
Weekly Downloads
8.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
ras

react-apple-signin-auth

 Apple signin for React using the official Apple JS SDK

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
oau

oauth2orize

OAuth 2.0 authorization server toolkit for Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
48.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
va

@websanova/vue-auth

A simple light-weight authentication library for Vue.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation

ibmcloud-appid-js

Client-side javascript SDK for the IBM Cloud App ID service

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
858
Last Commit
13d ago

@8base-react/auth

🧰 8base JavaScript SDK implements client-side libraries used by apps using 8base.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
585
Last Commit
4mos ago
hae

hmac-auth-express

HMAC middleware for Express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
175
Last Commit
6mos ago
eba

express-basic-auth

Plug & play basic auth middleware for express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
275
Weekly Downloads
242K
Last Commit
2mos ago
put

passport-unique-token

Unique token authentication strategy for Passport

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
pf

passport-facebook

Facebook authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
8mos ago
naf

ngx-auth-firebaseui

Angular Material UI component for firebase authentication

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
568
Weekly Downloads
501
Last Commit
3mos ago
ia

ionic-appauth

Intergration for OpenId/AppAuth-JS into Ionic V3/4/5

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
ca

coda-auth

Authentication for Next.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2d ago

speakeasy

**NOT MAINTAINED** Two-factor authentication for Node.js. One-time passcode generator (HOTP/TOTP) with support for Google Authenticator.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
126K
Last Commit
1yr ago
va

vue-authenticate

Simple Vue.js authentication library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago