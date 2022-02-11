Categories
10 Best JavaScript Augmented Reality Libraries
thr
three
JavaScript 3D Library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79K
Weekly Downloads
489K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
479
Top Feedback
36
Great Documentation
31
Easy to Use
30
Performant
@react-three/xr
🤳 VR/AR with react-three-fiber
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
681
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rv
react-viro
Viro React is a platform for developers to rapidly build augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences. Developers write in React Native, and Viro runs their code natively across all mobile VR (including Google Daydream, Samsung Gear VR, and
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
281
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rfg
react-force-graph
React component for 2D, 3D, VR and AR force directed graphs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
937
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rfg
react-force-graph-ar
React component for 2D, 3D, VR and AR force directed graphs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
937
Weekly Downloads
296
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ma
mind-ar
Web Augmented Reality. Image Tracking, Face Tracking. Tensorflow.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
604
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@viro-community/react-viro
ViroReact: The AR and VR library for React Native 📳
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
326
Weekly Downloads
343
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@zappar/zappar-react-three-fiber
Our SDK for the 3D rendering platform React-Three-Fiber.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
106
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vuforia-api
Node.js client for the Vuforia Web Services API (VWS API) and the Vuforia Web Query API (VWQ API)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rac
@r2u/react-ar-components
React components for Augmented Reality on the web.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
151
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-3d-model-view
A React Native view for displaying 3D models
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
141
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cordova-plugin-pixlive
Cordova / Ionic plugin for PixLive SDK
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rwa
react-web-ar
Augmented Reality with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ion
ionicitude
AngularJS module for using the Wikitude cordova plugin in an Ionic project.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
expo-three-ar
Utilities for using Expo AR with THREE.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ra
react-arkit
AR library for React-Native based on ARKit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rhh
react-home-harmony
Home Harmony React
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
raa
react-aframe-ar
Build virtual and augmented reality experiences with React and A-Frame.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-arkit
React Native binding for iOS ARKit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ccp
craftar-cordova-pro-sdk
The CraftAR Pro SDK Cordova Plugin combines all native mobile CraftAR SDKs in one convenient Cordova Plugin to give you greater flexibility when developing apps with Image Recognition and Augmented Reality capabilities.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-augment
Module to use AugmentSDK with React Natives apps.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ra
react-ar
AR library for React-Native based on ARKit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rna
react-native-arcore
React Native bindings for Google ARCore
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
na
nativescript-ar
Augmented Reality NativeScript plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpw
cordova-plugin-webxr
Add AR content to your iOS app using the WebXR Device API
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ccs
craftar-cordova-sdk-ar
This plugin is a wrapper for using the CraftAR Augmented Reality SDK in the CraftAR cordova plugin. This project is not intended to be used directly. Visit http://catchoom.com/documentation/cordova
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vuexr
VueXR is a Vue plugin that let's you project regular DOM components onto augmented reality (AR) markers in real-time.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-wikitude
Bridge between Wikitude and React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xr3ngine
Scalable infrastructure for cross-modality social MMOs on the web.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
naj
node-ar.js
Node.js fork of AR.js for Augmented Reality
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-pixlive
Plugin for using PixLive in the Angular way
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpa
cordova-plugin-ar
Augmented Reality plugin for Cordova.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rvg
react-viro-goopy
Viro React is a platform for developers to rapidly build augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences. Developers write in React Native, and Viro runs their code natively across all mobile VR (including Google Daydream, Samsung Gear VR, and
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vuf
vuforiajs
Node.js Client for the Vuforia Web Services API (VWS API)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
