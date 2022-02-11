openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Augmented Reality Libraries

three

JavaScript 3D Library.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
79K
489K
3d ago
4.6/ 5
479
36Great Documentation
31Easy to Use
30Performant

@react-three/xr

🤳 VR/AR with react-three-fiber

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
1K
681
3d ago
5.0/ 5
1
react-viro

Viro React is a platform for developers to rapidly build augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences. Developers write in React Native, and Viro runs their code natively across all mobile VR (including Google Daydream, Samsung Gear VR, and

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
281
5.0/ 5
1
react-force-graph

React component for 2D, 3D, VR and AR force directed graphs

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
937
4K
5d ago
react-force-graph-ar

React component for 2D, 3D, VR and AR force directed graphs

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
937
296
5d ago
mind-ar

Web Augmented Reality. Image Tracking, Face Tracking. Tensorflow.js

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
604
83
14d ago

@viro-community/react-viro

ViroReact: The AR and VR library for React Native 📳

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
326
343
14d ago

@zappar/zappar-react-three-fiber

Our SDK for the 3D rendering platform React-Three-Fiber.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
12
106
4d ago

vuforia-api

Node.js client for the Vuforia Web Services API (VWS API) and the Vuforia Web Query API (VWQ API)

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
0
2.3K
4yrs ago
@r2u/react-ar-components

React components for Augmented Reality on the web.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
151
react-native-3d-model-view

A React Native view for displaying 3D models

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
146
141
3yrs ago

cordova-plugin-pixlive

Cordova / Ionic plugin for PixLive SDK

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
14
3
2mos ago
react-web-ar

Augmented Reality with React

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
19
ionicitude

AngularJS module for using the Wikitude cordova plugin in an Ionic project.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
24
15
3yrs ago

expo-three-ar

Utilities for using Expo AR with THREE.js

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
48
13
2mos ago
react-arkit

AR library for React-Native based on ARKit

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
57
12
4yrs ago
react-home-harmony

Home Harmony React

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
10
react-aframe-ar

Build virtual and augmented reality experiences with React and A-Frame.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
10
9
4yrs ago

react-native-arkit

React Native binding for iOS ARKit

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
1.7K
7
7mos ago
craftar-cordova-pro-sdk

The CraftAR Pro SDK Cordova Plugin combines all native mobile CraftAR SDKs in one convenient Cordova Plugin to give you greater flexibility when developing apps with Image Recognition and Augmented Reality capabilities.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
4
react-native-augment

Module to use AugmentSDK with React Natives apps.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
4
3
2yrs ago
react-ar

AR library for React-Native based on ARKit

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
57
3
4yrs ago
react-native-arcore

React Native bindings for Google ARCore

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
0
2
4yrs ago
nativescript-ar

Augmented Reality NativeScript plugin

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
112
2
1yr ago
cordova-plugin-webxr

Add AR content to your iOS app using the WebXR Device API

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
3
2
2yrs ago
craftar-cordova-sdk-ar

This plugin is a wrapper for using the CraftAR Augmented Reality SDK in the CraftAR cordova plugin. This project is not intended to be used directly. Visit http://catchoom.com/documentation/cordova

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
2
vuexr

VueXR is a Vue plugin that let's you project regular DOM components onto augmented reality (AR) markers in real-time.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
14
2
2yrs ago

react-native-wikitude

Bridge between Wikitude and React Native

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
23
1
3yrs ago

xr3ngine

Scalable infrastructure for cross-modality social MMOs on the web.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
12
0
2yrs ago
node-ar.js

Node.js fork of AR.js for Augmented Reality

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
7
1
3yrs ago

angular-pixlive

Plugin for using PixLive in the Angular way

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
1
1
5yrs ago
cordova-plugin-ar

Augmented Reality plugin for Cordova.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
10
1
6yrs ago
react-viro-goopy

Viro React is a platform for developers to rapidly build augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences. Developers write in React Native, and Viro runs their code natively across all mobile VR (including Google Daydream, Samsung Gear VR, and

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
0
vuforiajs

Node.js Client for the Vuforia Web Services API (VWS API)

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
40
0
1mo ago