10 Best JavaScript Audio Player Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-native-track-player
A fully fledged audio module created for music apps. Provides audio playback, external media controls, chromecast support, background mode and more!
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
11.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Bleeding Edge
how
howler
Javascript audio library for the modern web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19.7K
Weekly Downloads
160K
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
22
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
3
Poor Documentation
2
Great Documentation
openplayerjs
Lightweight HTML5 video/audio player with smooth controls and ability to play VAST/VPAID/VMAP ads
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
408
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rna
react-native-audio-recorder-player
react-native native module for audio recorder and player.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
419
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rp
react-player
A React component for playing a variety of URLs, including file paths, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, SoundCloud, Streamable, Vimeo, Wistia and DailyMotion
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
457K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
16
Great Documentation
9
Highly Customizable
7
Easy to Use
rha
react-h5-audio-player
React audio player component with UI. It provides time indicator on both desktop and mobile devices.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
353
Weekly Downloads
14.5K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rap
react-audio-player
A simple React wrapper on the HTML5 audio tag
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
468
Weekly Downloads
19.6K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
wp
waveform-playlist
Multitrack Web Audio editor and player with canvas waveform preview. Set cues, fades and shift multiple tracks in time. Record audio tracks or provide audio annotations. Export your mix to AudioBuffer or WAV! Project inspired by Audacity.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
568
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
mua
material-ui-audio-player
Audio player react component for material ui design
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rjm
react-jinke-music-player
[Stop the maintenance] 🎵 Maybe the best beautiful HTML5 responsive player component for react :)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
468
Weekly Downloads
961
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
amplitudejs
AmplitudeJS: Open Source HTML5 Web Audio Library. Design your web audio player, the way you want. No dependencies required.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
842
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vav
vue-audio-visual
VueJS audio visualization components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
mediaelement
HTML5 <audio> or <video> player with support for MP4, WebM, and MP3 as well as HLS, Dash, YouTube, Facebook, SoundCloud and others with a common HTML5 MediaElement API, enabling a consistent UI in all browsers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.8K
Weekly Downloads
12K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.6
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Abandoned
vp
vue-plyr
A Vue component for the plyr (https://github.com/sampotts/plyr) video & audio player.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
639
Weekly Downloads
11.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
var
vue-audio-recorder
A simple audio recorder for VueJS applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
407
Weekly Downloads
857
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
jplayer
jPlayer : HTML5 Audio & Video for jQuery
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Buggy
expo-av
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
40K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
@vime/angular
Customizable, extensible, accessible and framework agnostic media player. Modern alternative to Video.js and Plyr. Supports HTML5, HLS, Dash, YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion...
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nme
ng-media-events
Angular directives for HTML5 audio/video media events
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rns
react-native-sound
React Native module for playing sound clips
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
32.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
2
Poor Documentation
mup
material-ui-player
React/Material-UI Audio and Video Components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
128
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@vime/react
Customizable, extensible, accessible and framework agnostic media player. Modern alternative to Video.js and Plyr. Supports HTML5, HLS, Dash, YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion...
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rua
react-use-audio-player
Custom React hook & context for controlling browser audio
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
159
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rns
react-native-sound-player
Play sound file in ReactNative
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnj
react-native-jw-media-player
React-Native Android/iOS bridge for JWPlayer SDK (https://www.jwplayer.com/)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
102
Weekly Downloads
389
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Hard to Use
@vime/vue
Customizable, extensible, accessible and framework agnostic media player. Modern alternative to Video.js and Plyr. Supports HTML5, HLS, Dash, YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion...
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
189
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ap
@madzadev/audio-player
🎵 Music player with custom controls, playlist, filters, and search.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnv
react-native-vlc-media-player
React native media player for video streaming and playing. Supports RTSP, RTMP and other protocols supported by VLC player
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
170
Weekly Downloads
211
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rh
react-howler
A React.js wrapper for howler.js (audio player)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
291
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@react-native-community/audio-toolkit
Cross-platform audio library for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
955
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Abandoned
nativescript-audio
🎤 NativeScript plugin to record and play audio 🎵
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
155
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@brightcove/react-player-loader
A React component that embeds and loads Brightcove Player scripts.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
17.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ip
io-player
Web component - Audio player
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-file-viewer
Extendable file viewer for web
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
357
Weekly Downloads
14K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Buggy
wav
w-audioplayer-vue
An audio player by howler.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np
ngx-plyr
Angular 6+ binding for Plyr video & audio player
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
var
vue-audio-recorder-and-player
A simple vuejs Audio Recorder plugin
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
va
vue-aplayer
🍰 Easy-to-use music player for Vue 2.x
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
611
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
va
vuetify-audio
A Vue audio player base on Vuetify UI framework: https://wilsonwu.github.io/dist/index.html#/vuetifyaudio
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
537
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpn
cordova-plugin-nativeaudio
The low latency audio plugin is designed to enable low latency and polyphonic audio from Cordova/PhoneGap applications, using a very simple and basic API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-soundplayer
📻 Create custom web audio players with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nap
ngx-audio-player
A library for playing audio using HTML 5 audio for Angular 7/8/9/10.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aa
angular-audio
Angular Directive for Playing Sounds
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
371
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cps
cordova-plugin-streaming-media
Simple plugin for loading full screen streaming video or audio.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
390
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Performant
rmp
react-media-player
React audio and video player.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
434
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
rra
react-responsive-audio-player
📼 A flexible media player component library for React that requires no up-front config
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
180
Weekly Downloads
377
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cmw
cordova-media-with-compression
Modified version of Media plugin, uses MPEG4/AAC encoding
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
med
mediaplayer
A tiny, totally cross browser, accessible, fully customizable media player
Save
CC0-1.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
269
Weekly Downloads
278
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-jplayer
Html5 audio and video player library for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
276
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vh
vue-howler
[UNMAINTAINED] A Howler.js mixin for Vue 2 that makes it easy to create custom audio player components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
270
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
