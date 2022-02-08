openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Audio Player Libraries

react-native-track-player

A fully fledged audio module created for music apps. Provides audio playback, external media controls, chromecast support, background mode and more!

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
11.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Bleeding Edge
howler

Javascript audio library for the modern web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19.7K
Weekly Downloads
160K
Last Commit
22d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
22
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
3Poor Documentation
2Great Documentation

openplayerjs

Lightweight HTML5 video/audio player with smooth controls and ability to play VAST/VPAID/VMAP ads

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
408
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
react-native-audio-recorder-player

react-native native module for audio recorder and player.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
419
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-player

A React component for playing a variety of URLs, including file paths, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, SoundCloud, Streamable, Vimeo, Wistia and DailyMotion

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
457K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
8
Top Feedback
16Great Documentation
9Highly Customizable
7Easy to Use
react-h5-audio-player

React audio player component with UI. It provides time indicator on both desktop and mobile devices.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
353
Weekly Downloads
14.5K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
react-audio-player

A simple React wrapper on the HTML5 audio tag

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
468
Weekly Downloads
19.6K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
waveform-playlist

Multitrack Web Audio editor and player with canvas waveform preview. Set cues, fades and shift multiple tracks in time. Record audio tracks or provide audio annotations. Export your mix to AudioBuffer or WAV! Project inspired by Audacity.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
568
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
material-ui-audio-player

Audio player react component for material ui design

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-jinke-music-player

[Stop the maintenance] 🎵 Maybe the best beautiful HTML5 responsive player component for react :)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
468
Weekly Downloads
961
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

amplitudejs

AmplitudeJS: Open Source HTML5 Web Audio Library. Design your web audio player, the way you want. No dependencies required.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
842
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vue-audio-visual

VueJS audio visualization components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

mediaelement

HTML5 <audio> or <video> player with support for MP4, WebM, and MP3 as well as HLS, Dash, YouTube, Facebook, SoundCloud and others with a common HTML5 MediaElement API, enabling a consistent UI in all browsers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.8K
Weekly Downloads
12K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
3.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Abandoned
vue-plyr

A Vue component for the plyr (https://github.com/sampotts/plyr) video & audio player.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
639
Weekly Downloads
11.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vue-audio-recorder

A simple audio recorder for VueJS applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
407
Weekly Downloads
857
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback

jplayer

jPlayer : HTML5 Audio & Video for jQuery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Buggy

expo-av

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
40K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

@vime/angular

Customizable, extensible, accessible and framework agnostic media player. Modern alternative to Video.js and Plyr. Supports HTML5, HLS, Dash, YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion...

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ng-media-events

Angular directives for HTML5 audio/video media events

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-sound

React Native module for playing sound clips

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
32.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
2Poor Documentation
material-ui-player

React/Material-UI Audio and Video Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
128
Last Commit
5d ago

@vime/react

Customizable, extensible, accessible and framework agnostic media player. Modern alternative to Video.js and Plyr. Supports HTML5, HLS, Dash, YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion...

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
react-use-audio-player

Custom React hook & context for controlling browser audio

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
159
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
react-native-sound-player

Play sound file in ReactNative

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
20d ago
react-native-jw-media-player

React-Native Android/iOS bridge for JWPlayer SDK (https://www.jwplayer.com/)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
102
Weekly Downloads
389
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use

@vime/vue

Customizable, extensible, accessible and framework agnostic media player. Modern alternative to Video.js and Plyr. Supports HTML5, HLS, Dash, YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion...

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
189
Last Commit
1mo ago
@madzadev/audio-player

🎵 Music player with custom controls, playlist, filters, and search.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
2mos ago
react-native-vlc-media-player

React native media player for video streaming and playing. Supports RTSP, RTMP and other protocols supported by VLC player

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
170
Weekly Downloads
211
Last Commit
2mos ago
react-howler

A React.js wrapper for howler.js (audio player)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
291
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
7mos ago

@react-native-community/audio-toolkit

Cross-platform audio library for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
955
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Abandoned

nativescript-audio

🎤 NativeScript plugin to record and play audio 🎵

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
155
Last Commit
6mos ago

@brightcove/react-player-loader

A React component that embeds and loads Brightcove Player scripts.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
17.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
io-player

Web component - Audio player

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
2mos ago

react-file-viewer

Extendable file viewer for web

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
357
Weekly Downloads
14K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Buggy
w-audioplayer-vue

An audio player by howler.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
2mos ago
ngx-plyr

Angular 6+ binding for Plyr video & audio player

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vue-audio-recorder-and-player

A simple vuejs Audio Recorder plugin

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
vue-aplayer

🍰 Easy-to-use music player for Vue 2.x

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
611
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
vuetify-audio

A Vue audio player base on Vuetify UI framework: https://wilsonwu.github.io/dist/index.html#/vuetifyaudio

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
537
Last Commit
2mos ago
cordova-plugin-nativeaudio

The low latency audio plugin is designed to enable low latency and polyphonic audio from Cordova/PhoneGap applications, using a very simple and basic API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

react-soundplayer

📻 Create custom web audio players with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ngx-audio-player

A library for playing audio using HTML 5 audio for Angular 7/8/9/10.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
angular-audio

Angular Directive for Playing Sounds

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
371
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cordova-plugin-streaming-media

Simple plugin for loading full screen streaming video or audio.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
390
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant
react-media-player

React audio and video player.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
434
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
react-responsive-audio-player

📼 A flexible media player component library for React that requires no up-front config

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
180
Weekly Downloads
377
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cordova-media-with-compression

Modified version of Media plugin, uses MPEG4/AAC encoding

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
3mos ago
mediaplayer

A tiny, totally cross browser, accessible, fully customizable media player

CC0-1.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
269
Weekly Downloads
278
Last Commit
3yrs ago

react-jplayer

Html5 audio and video player library for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
276
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vue-howler

[UNMAINTAINED] A Howler.js mixin for Vue 2 that makes it easy to create custom audio player components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
270
Last Commit
4yrs ago