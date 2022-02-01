openbase logo
asy

async

Async utilities for node and the browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27.5K
Weekly Downloads
53.6M
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
149
Top Feedback
20Great Documentation
19Easy to Use
12Performant
pl

p-limit

Run multiple promise-returning & async functions with limited concurrency

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
867
Weekly Downloads
70.8M
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use

@tsed/async-hook-context

📐 Ts.ED is a Node.js and TypeScript framework on top of Express to write your application with TypeScript (or ES6). It provides a lot of decorators and guideline to make your code more readable and less error-prone.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
3d ago

avvio

Asynchronous bootstrapping of Node applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
259
Weekly Downloads
360K
Last Commit
12d ago
ac

async-call

nodejs async

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

when

A solid, fast Promises/A+ and when() implementation, plus other async goodies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
5yrs ago

better-queue

Better Queue for NodeJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
366
Weekly Downloads
393K
Last Commit
4mos ago
eah

express-async-handler

Async Error Handling Middleware for Express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
427
Weekly Downloads
127K
Last Commit
4mos ago
la

ldap-authentication

🔐🔐🔐 A simple Nodejs Async LDAP authentication library

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
exp

@awaitjs/express

Write Express middleware and route handlers using async/await

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
con

contra

🏄‍♂️ Asynchronous flow control with a functional taste to it

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
766
Weekly Downloads
208K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
cla

clasync

[Node.js] CLASses ASYNChronous

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
691
Last Commit
17d ago
eae

express-async-errors

async/await support for ExpressJS

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
617
Weekly Downloads
171K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@myrotvorets/express-async-middleware-wrapper

Wrapper for Express.js async middleware to handle rejected promises and synchronous exceptions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
6d ago
aw

@oadpoaw/async-wrapper

My Cool Node.js Packages

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3mos ago
ma

middleware-async

A handy tool to work with async/promise express middleware

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
930
Last Commit
1mo ago
am

async-middleware

Wrap an asynchronous middleware (or handler) function for Express, Connect, router, etc.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

express-async-wrap

Allows the use of ES2016 async functions as Express route handlers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
nod

nodent

Asynchronous Javascript language extensions

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
eaa

express-auto-async-handler

auto register async handlers to express async endpoints

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
365
Last Commit
10mos ago
am

@valbo/async-middleware

Use async middlewares with express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
10mos ago
eah

@joellesenne/express-async-handler

Simple Middleware to manage exceptions within express routes in asynchronous

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4mos ago
ep

express-promise

❤️ Middleware for easy rendering of async Query results.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
320
Weekly Downloads
881
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ahs

async-hooks-state

A (very) simple AsyncLocalStorage wrapper & expressjs middleware.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9mos ago
eaw

@cdellacqua/express-async-wrapper

Enable support for async syntactic sugar in express middlewares and request handlers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
6mos ago
eah

@forhot2000/express-async-handler

Simple Middleware to manage exceptions within express routes in asynchronous

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
8mos ago
ea

express-async

Like async except for express.

CC0-1.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
7yrs ago
ea

express-asyncable

Wrap async/await middleware function for Express. Catches error and passes it to next.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10mos ago
eaw

express-async-wrapped

Utility function to wrap async functions for use with express.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6mos ago
eam

@phoenix35/express-async-methods

Make expressjs async-friendly

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7mos ago
aar

authbox.async-retry

Async retry library for NodeJS built on top of retry

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit