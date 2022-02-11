openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Assertion Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

webdriverio

Next-gen browser and mobile automation test framework for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.3K
Weekly Downloads
887K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant

mocha

☕️ simple, flexible, fun javascript test framework for node.js & the browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.2M
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
110
Top Feedback
35Easy to Use
34Great Documentation
28Performant
tap

tape

tap-producing test harness for node and browsers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
613K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant

chai

BDD / TDD assertion framework for node.js and the browser that can be paired with any testing framework.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
5M
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
26
Top Feedback
18Easy to Use
15Great Documentation
12Performant

testcafe

A Node.js tool to automate end-to-end web testing.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.2K
Weekly Downloads
244K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

enzyme

JavaScript Testing utilities for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19.8K
Weekly Downloads
2.3M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
45
Top Feedback
13Easy to Use
11Great Documentation
2Performant

ava

Node.js test runner that lets you develop with confidence 🚀

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19.6K
Weekly Downloads
239K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
23
Top Feedback
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge

assert

Node.js's require('assert') for all engines

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
267
Weekly Downloads
14M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

unit.js

Simple, intuitive and flexible unit testing framework for javascript / Node.js. Integrates the great assertions libraries Must.js, Should.js, Assert of Node.js, Sinon.js and other friendly features.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
25.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

tap

Test Anything Protocol tools for node

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
157K
Last Commit
1mo ago

assert-plus

Extra assertions on top of node's assert module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
20.8M
Last Commit
5mos ago
zor

zora

Lightest, yet Fastest Javascript test runner for nodejs and browsers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
440
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
14d ago

unexpected

Unexpected - the extensible BDD assertion toolkit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
363
Weekly Downloads
11.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
cd

chai-dom

DOM assertions for the Chai assertion library using vanilla JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
59.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago

power-assert

Power Assert in JavaScript. Provides descriptive assertion messages through standard assert interface. No API is the best API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
185K
Last Commit
6mos ago
ci

chai-immutable

Chai assertions for Facebook's Immutable library for JavaScript collections

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
23.3K
Last Commit
9mos ago

expect.js

Minimalistic BDD-style assertions for Node.JS and the browser.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
94.9K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
je

jasmine-expect

Write Beautiful Specs with Custom Matchers for Jest and Jasmine

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
569
Weekly Downloads
61.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
ncc

nightwatch-custom-commands-assertions

Nightwatch.js custom commands and assertions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
10mos ago

yeoman-assert

Assert utility from yeoman

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
34.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
pro

proclaim

A simple assertion library for server and client side JavaScript.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
758
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ij

inspect.js

BDD-Test inspection library for Node.js and Javascipt

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
4yrs ago