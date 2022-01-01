Categories
9 Best JavaScript Apple API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
sea
searchitunes
Lightweight node.js module to quickly search Apple's iTunes Store for music, movies, apps, etc.
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
68
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
as
apple-signin
Node.JS wrapper around Sign In with Apple REST API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
apple-news
A Node.js client for interacting with the Apple News API 📰
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
693
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
itu
itunesconnectanalytics
NodeJS package for iTunes Connect app analytics API
Save
CC-BY-4.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
117
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
am
@miraclx/apple-music
Apple Music API Client for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
chu
chump
Pushover.net client for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
anc
apple-news-client
Apple News API Client for NodeJS and TypeScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
apc
appstore-playstore-crawler-api
API that crawls through both Google Play Store and Apple App Store
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
node-apple-vpp
A NodeJS Apple VPP API Client
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
