9 Best JavaScript Apple API Libraries

sea

searchitunes

Lightweight node.js module to quickly search Apple's iTunes Store for music, movies, apps, etc.

25
68
1mo ago
as

apple-signin

Node.JS wrapper around Sign In with Apple REST API

50
2.5K
3yrs ago

apple-news

A Node.js client for interacting with the Apple News API 📰

34
693
4yrs ago
itu

itunesconnectanalytics

NodeJS package for iTunes Connect app analytics API

139
117
2yrs ago
am

@miraclx/apple-music

Apple Music API Client for Node.js

66
chu

chump

Pushover.net client for Node.js

17
7
5yrs ago
anc

apple-news-client

Apple News API Client for NodeJS and TypeScript

5
0
6mos ago
apc

appstore-playstore-crawler-api

API that crawls through both Google Play Store and Apple App Store

3
node-apple-vpp

A NodeJS Apple VPP API Client

1
0
4yrs ago