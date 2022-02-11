openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Animation Libraries

@angular/animations

The modern web developer’s platform

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
79.5K
Weekly Downloads
2M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
21
Top Feedback
14Great Documentation
13Easy to Use
11Performant

framer-motion

Open source, production-ready animation and gesture library for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.7K
Weekly Downloads
1M
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
42
Top Feedback
26Easy to Use
22Great Documentation
18Performant
tsp

tsparticles

tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
34.7K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant

react-spring

✌️ A spring physics based React animation library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
22.3K
Weekly Downloads
795K
Last Commit
15d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
57
Top Feedback
14Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
12Highly Customizable
np

ng-particles

tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

lottie-web

Render After Effects animations natively on Web, Android and iOS, and React Native. http://airbnb.io/lottie/

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
26.3K
Weekly Downloads
812K
Last Commit
22d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
77
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
6Performant

react-native-reanimated

React Native's Animated library reimplemented

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.7K
Weekly Downloads
407K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
10
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
4Performant

lottie-react-native

Lottie wrapper for React Native.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.8K
Weekly Downloads
159K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
24
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant

react-transition-group

An easy way to perform animations when a React component enters or leaves the DOM

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
8.9M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.1/ 5
12
Top Feedback
11Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
6Performant

ngx-lottie

Fully customizable Angular component for rendering After Effects animations. Compatible with Angular 9+ 🚀

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
45.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge

gsap

GreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
264K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant
rft

react-flip-toolkit

A lightweight magic-move library for configurable layout transitions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
30.4K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rt

react-ticker

React Ticker is a lightweight, performant React component, that moves text, images and videos infinitely like a newsticker.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
13.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tc

tsparticles-core

tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rm

react-motion

A spring that solves your animation problems.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20.6K
Weekly Downloads
737K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
45
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
rnr

react-native-redash

The React Native Reanimated and Gesture Handler Toolbelt

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
115K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
ani

animejs

JavaScript animation engine

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41.5K
Weekly Downloads
137K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
215
Top Feedback
16Great Documentation
15Easy to Use
13Highly Customizable
rfm

react-flip-move

Effortless animation between DOM changes (eg. list reordering) using the FLIP technique.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.7K
Weekly Downloads
109K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rna

react-native-animatable

Standard set of easy to use animations and declarative transitions for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
244K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
14
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant
aos

aos

Animate on scroll library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19.3K
Weekly Downloads
96K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
42
Top Feedback
12Great Documentation
12Easy to Use
8Performant
va

velocity-animate

Accelerated JavaScript animation.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17.1K
Weekly Downloads
191K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
12
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
2Performant
rl

react-lottie

Render After Effects animations on React based on lottie-web

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
212K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
5
Top Feedback
rsa

react-simple-animate

🎯 React UI animation made easy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
79.3K
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rac

react-animated-css

React component to show or hide elements with animations

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
12.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
aa

angular-animations

✨ Easy, Reusable Animation Utility library for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
445
Weekly Downloads
11.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rk

react-kawaii

Cute SVG React Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-move

React Move | Beautiful, data-driven animations for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
99.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

@chakra-ui/transition

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
237K
Last Commit
9d ago
rr

react-reveal

Easily add reveal on scroll animations to your React app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
65K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
vpt

vue-page-transition

A lightweight Vue.js plugin for page / route transitions.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
384
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
va

vue2-animate

A port of Animate.css for use with transitions in Vue.js 2.0 / 3.0 and Alpine.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers
1Poor Documentation

aframe-animation-timeline-component

📦 A super collection of A-Frame components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
siv

scroll-into-view-if-needed

Element.scrollIntoView ponyfills for things like "if-needed" and "smooth"

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
989
Weekly Downloads
1M
Last Commit
12d ago
vc

vov.css

📱💻A CSS Library for small but useful animations💻📱

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
cj

choreographer-js

A simple library to take care of complicated animations.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@vueuse/motion

🤹 Vue Composables putting your components in motion

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
728
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago

rc-tween-one

Animate One React Element

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
339
Weekly Downloads
23.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
vw

v-wave

The material-ripple directive for Vue that actually works

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
822
Last Commit
16hrs ago

angular-animate

AngularJS - HTML enhanced for web apps!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59.5K
Weekly Downloads
202K
Last Commit
2mos ago

react-smooth

react animation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
256
Weekly Downloads
831K
Last Commit
1yr ago
spa

sparticles

JavaScript Particles in Canvas ~~ Fast, Lightweight, High Performance.

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
116
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
2.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Abandoned
2Unwelcoming Community
1Great Documentation
lr

lottie-react

A lightweight React library for rendering complex After Effects animations in real time using Lottie.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
64.7K
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
sc

scrawl-canvas

Responsive, interactive and more accessible HTML5 canvas elements. Scrawl-canvas is a JavaScript library designed to make using the HTML5 canvas element easier, and more fun

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
173
Weekly Downloads
600
Last Commit
8d ago

react-anime

✨ (ﾉ´ヮ´)ﾉ*:･ﾟ✧ A super easy animation library for React!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
14.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago

@progress/kendo-vue-animation

Issue tracker - KendoVue http://www.telerik.com/kendo-vue-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago

@progress/kendo-react-animation

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
58.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago

rc-queue-anim

Animate React Component in queue

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
445
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
7mos ago

vue-pose

Simple animation libraries for delightful user interfaces

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
rc

react-collapse

Component-wrapper for collapse animation with react-motion for elements with variable (and dynamic) height

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
109K
Last Commit
3mos ago
rt

react-typist

Typing animations with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
29.4K
Last Commit
3mos ago