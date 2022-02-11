Categories
@angular/animations
The modern web developer’s platform
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
79.5K
Weekly Downloads
2M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
21
Top Feedback
14
Great Documentation
13
Easy to Use
11
Performant
framer-motion
Open source, production-ready animation and gesture library for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.7K
Weekly Downloads
1M
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
42
Top Feedback
26
Easy to Use
22
Great Documentation
18
Performant
tsp
tsparticles
tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
34.7K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
4
Performant
react-spring
✌️ A spring physics based React animation library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
22.3K
Weekly Downloads
795K
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
57
Top Feedback
14
Great Documentation
14
Easy to Use
12
Highly Customizable
np
ng-particles
tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
lottie-web
Render After Effects animations natively on Web, Android and iOS, and React Native. http://airbnb.io/lottie/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
26.3K
Weekly Downloads
812K
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
77
Top Feedback
6
Great Documentation
6
Easy to Use
6
Performant
react-native-reanimated
React Native's Animated library reimplemented
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.7K
Weekly Downloads
407K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
4
Performant
lottie-react-native
Lottie wrapper for React Native.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.8K
Weekly Downloads
159K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
24
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
1
Performant
react-transition-group
An easy way to perform animations when a React component enters or leaves the DOM
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
8.9M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.1
/ 5
12
Top Feedback
11
Great Documentation
9
Easy to Use
6
Performant
ngx-lottie
Fully customizable Angular component for rendering After Effects animations. Compatible with Angular 9+ 🚀
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
45.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
1
Bleeding Edge
gsap
GreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
264K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10
Great Documentation
9
Easy to Use
9
Performant
rft
react-flip-toolkit
A lightweight magic-move library for configurable layout transitions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
30.4K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rt
react-ticker
React Ticker is a lightweight, performant React component, that moves text, images and videos infinitely like a newsticker.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
13.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tc
tsparticles-core
tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rm
react-motion
A spring that solves your animation problems.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20.6K
Weekly Downloads
737K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
45
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
rnr
react-native-redash
The React Native Reanimated and Gesture Handler Toolbelt
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
115K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
ani
animejs
JavaScript animation engine
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41.5K
Weekly Downloads
137K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
215
Top Feedback
16
Great Documentation
15
Easy to Use
13
Highly Customizable
rfm
react-flip-move
Effortless animation between DOM changes (eg. list reordering) using the FLIP technique.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.7K
Weekly Downloads
109K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rna
react-native-animatable
Standard set of easy to use animations and declarative transitions for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
244K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
14
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
3
Performant
aos
aos
Animate on scroll library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19.3K
Weekly Downloads
96K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
42
Top Feedback
12
Great Documentation
12
Easy to Use
8
Performant
va
velocity-animate
Accelerated JavaScript animation.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17.1K
Weekly Downloads
191K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
12
Top Feedback
6
Easy to Use
4
Great Documentation
2
Performant
rl
react-lottie
Render After Effects animations on React based on lottie-web
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
212K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
rsa
react-simple-animate
🎯 React UI animation made easy
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
79.3K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rac
react-animated-css
React component to show or hide elements with animations
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
12.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
aa
angular-animations
✨ Easy, Reusable Animation Utility library for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
445
Weekly Downloads
11.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rk
react-kawaii
Cute SVG React Components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-move
React Move | Beautiful, data-driven animations for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
99.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
@chakra-ui/transition
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
237K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-reveal
Easily add reveal on scroll animations to your React app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
65K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
vpt
vue-page-transition
A lightweight Vue.js plugin for page / route transitions.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
384
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
va
vue2-animate
A port of Animate.css for use with transitions in Vue.js 2.0 / 3.0 and Alpine.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Responsive Maintainers
1
Poor Documentation
aframe-animation-timeline-component
📦 A super collection of A-Frame components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
siv
scroll-into-view-if-needed
Element.scrollIntoView ponyfills for things like "if-needed" and "smooth"
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
989
Weekly Downloads
1M
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vc
vov.css
📱💻A CSS Library for small but useful animations💻📱
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
cj
choreographer-js
A simple library to take care of complicated animations.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@vueuse/motion
🤹 Vue Composables putting your components in motion
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
728
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc-tween-one
Animate One React Element
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
339
Weekly Downloads
23.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
vw
v-wave
The material-ripple directive for Vue that actually works
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
822
Last Commit
16hrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-animate
AngularJS - HTML enhanced for web apps!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59.5K
Weekly Downloads
202K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-smooth
react animation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
256
Weekly Downloads
831K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
spa
sparticles
JavaScript Particles in Canvas ~~ Fast, Lightweight, High Performance.
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
116
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Abandoned
2
Unwelcoming Community
1
Great Documentation
lr
lottie-react
A lightweight React library for rendering complex After Effects animations in real time using Lottie.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
64.7K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
sc
scrawl-canvas
Responsive, interactive and more accessible HTML5 canvas elements. Scrawl-canvas is a JavaScript library designed to make using the HTML5 canvas element easier, and more fun
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
173
Weekly Downloads
600
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-anime
✨ (ﾉ´ヮ´)ﾉ*:･ﾟ✧ A super easy animation library for React!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
14.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-vue-animation
Issue tracker - KendoVue http://www.telerik.com/kendo-vue-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-animation
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
58.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc-queue-anim
Animate React Component in queue
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
445
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-pose
Simple animation libraries for delightful user interfaces
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-collapse
Component-wrapper for collapse animation with react-motion for elements with variable (and dynamic) height
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
109K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rt
react-typist
Typing animations with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
29.4K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
