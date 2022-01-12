openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript AMP Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

amp-toolbox-runtime-version

A collection of AMP tools making it easier to publish and host AMP pages.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@ampproject/toolbox-cors

A collection of AMP tools making it easier to publish and host AMP pages.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago

amp-toolbox-cache-list

A collection of AMP tools making it easier to publish and host AMP pages.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
376
Last Commit
1mo ago

amp-toolbox-cors

A collection of AMP tools making it easier to publish and host AMP pages.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
374
Last Commit
1mo ago
amp

amp

Abstract message protocol for nodejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
645K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
am

amp-message

Higher level AMP message manipulation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
645K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gph

gatsby-plugin-html2amp

Gatsby plugin to generate AMP(Accelerated Mobile Pages) from HTML

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
441
Last Commit
9mos ago
gtg

gatsby-theme-ghost-amp

A Gatsby theme to build flaring fast blogs from headless Ghost CMS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
132
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
2mos ago

amp-keys

a collection of individual JS utility modules

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
gpg

gatsby-plugin-google-amp

Gatsby plugin for creating AMP pages

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
546
Last Commit
6mos ago
gpa

gatsby-plugin-amp

Gatsby plugin for creating AMP pages

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
701
Last Commit
1yr ago

amp-bind

a collection of individual JS utility modules

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
243
Last Commit
3yrs ago

amp-defaults

a collection of individual JS utility modules

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
159
Last Commit
3yrs ago
eaa

express-amp-async

Express middleware to convert website to Google AMP - ASYNC

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5mos ago

amp-property

a collection of individual JS utility modules

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
3yrs ago
eic

express-inline-css-amp

Express middleware to generate inline rendering CSS for AMP

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ea

express-amp

⚡ Express middleware to convert express website to Google AMP

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago

amp-api

Lib to work with amp. Cache Busting / Warming / Validating

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
gpa

@leonardodino/gatsby-plugin-amp

Gatsby plugin for creating AMP pages

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ait

amps-in-the-trunk

Transform HTML directly to Google AMP HTML

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago

amp-node

Node Client for Amp.ai.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago