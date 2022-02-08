openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Amazon Web Services API Libraries

@sls-next/lambda-at-edge

⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
45.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
serverless-offline

Emulate AWS λ and API Gateway locally when developing your Serverless project

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
399K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant

aws-serverless-express

Run Node.js web applications and APIs using existing application frameworks on AWS #serverless technologies such as Lambda, API Gateway, Lambda@Edge, and ALB.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
147K
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
mock-aws-s3

Library to mock the AWS SDK for Node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
42.7K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

next-aws-lambda

⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers
serverless-http

Use your existing middleware framework (e.g. Express, Koa) in AWS Lambda 🎉

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
115K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@serverless-stack/nextjs-lambda

⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
6d ago

@sls-next/next-aws-lambda

⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
847
Last Commit
6d ago

next-aws-cloudfront

⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
777
Last Commit
6d ago

@vendia/serverless-express

Run Node.js web applications and APIs using existing application frameworks on AWS #serverless technologies such as Lambda, API Gateway, Lambda@Edge, and ALB.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
175K
Last Commit
23d ago
grant

OAuth Proxy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
107K
Last Commit
7d ago

aws-xray-sdk-express

The official AWS X-Ray SDK for Node.js.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
247K
Last Commit
21d ago

@planes/lambda-at-edge

⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
6d ago

@ublend-npm/serverless

⚡ Serverless Framework – Build web, mobile and IoT applications with serverless architectures using AWS Lambda, Azure Functions, Google CloudFunctions & more! –

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
42.1K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3d ago
cognito-express

Authenticates API requests on a Node application by verifying the JWT signature of AccessToken or IDToken generated by Amazon Cognito.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
190
Weekly Downloads
21.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
athena-express

Athena-Express can simplify executing SQL queries in Amazon Athena AND fetching cleaned-up JSON results in the same synchronous or asynchronous request - well suited for web applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
20.7K
Last Commit
25d ago
s3proxy

Front AWS S3 with a web server that you control

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
1mo ago
serverless-express

Run your unmodified express app on AWS Lambda via the Serverless framework.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
145
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
aws-cognito-next

Authentication helpers for AWS Cognito in next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
585
Last Commit
2mos ago
@sls-next/aws-lambda

Deploy Lambda functions to AWS in seconds with [Serverless Components](https://github.com/serverless/components). Utilizes layers for dependency management and S3 accelerated uploads for maximum upload speeds.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
38.4K
Last Commit

claudia-api-builder

Use AWS API Gateway as if it were a lightweight JavaScript web server

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
244
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
next-aws-lambda-webpack-plugin

Pack a compat layer between next.js serverless page and AWS Lambda.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
433
Last Commit
@millihq/terraform-next-proxy

Proxy component of Terraform Next.js module for AWS

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
@getjerry/aws-lambda

Deploy Lambda functions to AWS in seconds with [Serverless Components](https://github.com/serverless/components). Utilizes layers for dependency management and S3 accelerated uploads for maximum upload speeds.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
nextjs-serverless-lambda-handler

A simple interoperability wrapper for deploying Next.js wrappers with AWS Lambda and API Gateway

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
1yr ago

moesif-aws-lambda

API Monitoring Middleware for AWS Lambda

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
1yr ago
aws-lambda-express-utils

A utils library for AWS NodeJS Lambdas

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
next-aws-compat

Compat layer between Next.js serverless page and AWS/Yandex.Cloud Api Gateway => Lambda/Serverless functions Proxy integration.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
6mos ago

shep

A framework for building JavaScript Applications with AWS API Gateway and Lambda

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
373
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
express-lambda

Make AWS lambda behave like an express app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit