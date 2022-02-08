Categories
10 Best JavaScript Amazon Web Services API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@sls-next/lambda-at-edge
⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
45.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
Top Feedback
serverless-offline
Emulate AWS λ and API Gateway locally when developing your Serverless project
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
399K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
Top Feedback
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant
aws-serverless-express
Run Node.js web applications and APIs using existing application frameworks on AWS #serverless technologies such as Lambda, API Gateway, Lambda@Edge, and ALB.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
147K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
Top Feedback
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
mock-aws-s3
Library to mock the AWS SDK for Node.js
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
42.7K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
Top Feedback
next-aws-lambda
⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
Top Feedback
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers
serverless-http
Use your existing middleware framework (e.g. Express, Koa) in AWS Lambda 🎉
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
115K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
Top Feedback
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
@serverless-stack/nextjs-lambda
⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@sls-next/next-aws-lambda
⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
847
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
next-aws-cloudfront
⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
777
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@vendia/serverless-express
Run Node.js web applications and APIs using existing application frameworks on AWS #serverless technologies such as Lambda, API Gateway, Lambda@Edge, and ALB.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
175K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
grant
OAuth Proxy
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
107K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aws-xray-sdk-express
The official AWS X-Ray SDK for Node.js.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
247K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@planes/lambda-at-edge
⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ublend-npm/serverless
⚡ Serverless Framework – Build web, mobile and IoT applications with serverless architectures using AWS Lambda, Azure Functions, Google CloudFunctions & more! –
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
42.1K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cognito-express
Authenticates API requests on a Node application by verifying the JWT signature of AccessToken or IDToken generated by Amazon Cognito.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
190
Weekly Downloads
21.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
athena-express
Athena-Express can simplify executing SQL queries in Amazon Athena AND fetching cleaned-up JSON results in the same synchronous or asynchronous request - well suited for web applications.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
20.7K
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
s3proxy
Front AWS S3 with a web server that you control
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
serverless-express
Run your unmodified express app on AWS Lambda via the Serverless framework.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
145
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aws-cognito-next
Authentication helpers for AWS Cognito in next.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
585
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@sls-next/aws-lambda
Deploy Lambda functions to AWS in seconds with [Serverless Components](https://github.com/serverless/components). Utilizes layers for dependency management and S3 accelerated uploads for maximum upload speeds.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
38.4K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
claudia-api-builder
Use AWS API Gateway as if it were a lightweight JavaScript web server
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
244
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
next-aws-lambda-webpack-plugin
Pack a compat layer between next.js serverless page and AWS Lambda.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
433
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@millihq/terraform-next-proxy
Proxy component of Terraform Next.js module for AWS
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@getjerry/aws-lambda
Deploy Lambda functions to AWS in seconds with [Serverless Components](https://github.com/serverless/components). Utilizes layers for dependency management and S3 accelerated uploads for maximum upload speeds.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nextjs-serverless-lambda-handler
A simple interoperability wrapper for deploying Next.js wrappers with AWS Lambda and API Gateway
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
moesif-aws-lambda
API Monitoring Middleware for AWS Lambda
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aws-lambda-express-utils
A utils library for AWS NodeJS Lambdas
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
next-aws-compat
Compat layer between Next.js serverless page and AWS/Yandex.Cloud Api Gateway => Lambda/Serverless functions Proxy integration.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
shep
A framework for building JavaScript Applications with AWS API Gateway and Lambda
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
373
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
express-lambda
Make AWS lambda behave like an express app
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
