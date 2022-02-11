openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Amazon S3 API Libraries

aws-sdk

AWS SDK for JavaScript in the browser and Node.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.9K
Weekly Downloads
13.8M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
32
Top Feedback
22Great Documentation
19Easy to Use
14Performant

minio

MinIO Client SDK for Javascript

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
609
Weekly Downloads
80K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@aws-cdk/custom-resources

The AWS Cloud Development Kit is a framework for defining cloud infrastructure in code

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.2M
Last Commit
3d ago

@aws-amplify/datastore

A declarative JavaScript library for application development using cloud services.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
316K
Last Commit
4d ago
s3p

s3proxy

Front AWS S3 with a web server that you control

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
1mo ago
nsu

next-s3-upload

Upload files from your Next.js app to S3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
17d ago
ssu

s3-stream-upload

A writable stream which uploads to Amazon S3 using the multipart file upload API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
67.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

aws-sdk-node-hack

AWS SDK for JavaScript in the browser and Node.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago

modular-aws-sdk-pure-node

AWS SDK for JavaScript in the browser and Node.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago

node-red-node-aws

A collection of node-red nodes aimed at web services

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
202
Weekly Downloads
224
Last Commit
1mo ago

evaporate

Javascript library for browser to S3 multipart resumable uploads

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
17.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago

aws-s3-promisified

A node module for interacting with Amazon S3. All functions use Bluebird promises.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
10mos ago
snc

s3-node-client

high level amazon s3 client for node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
csn

@aws-sdk/client-s3-node

Node SDK for Amazon Simple Storage Service

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
667
Last Commit
aas

awssum-amazon-s3

(deprecated: use aws-sdk) NodeJS module to for talking to Amazon S3.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
430
Last Commit
8yrs ago
nsp

next-storage-provider

A Next.JS plugin to cache and store ISR rendered pages using Redis and Amazon S3 like APIs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
7mos ago
sez

s3-express-zip

Download multiple objects from S3 bucket to zip archive through stream

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8mos ago
su

s3-upload

Create and deploy your static sites using node.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
169
Last Commit
6yrs ago

express-static-s3

Loads a web page from s3 bucket and serves it from RAM

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
1yr ago
ns

node-s3

A no fuss, simple Amazon AWS S3 node.js integration

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
8yrs ago
fs

fstream-s3

Advanced FS streaming to amazon s3 for Node

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
10yrs ago

multi-rest

A middleware to handle multi-part request for restify

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ius

image-uploader-s3

Upload images to amazon s3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
dis

distack

Distributed Storage Stack

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit