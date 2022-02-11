Categories
10 Best JavaScript Amazon S3 API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
aws-sdk
AWS SDK for JavaScript in the browser and Node.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.9K
Weekly Downloads
13.8M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
32
Top Feedback
22
Great Documentation
19
Easy to Use
14
Performant
minio
MinIO Client SDK for Javascript
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
609
Weekly Downloads
80K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@aws-cdk/custom-resources
The AWS Cloud Development Kit is a framework for defining cloud infrastructure in code
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.2M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@aws-amplify/datastore
A declarative JavaScript library for application development using cloud services.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
316K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
s3p
s3proxy
Front AWS S3 with a web server that you control
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsu
next-s3-upload
Upload files from your Next.js app to S3
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ssu
s3-stream-upload
A writable stream which uploads to Amazon S3 using the multipart file upload API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
67.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aws-sdk-node-hack
AWS SDK for JavaScript in the browser and Node.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
modular-aws-sdk-pure-node
AWS SDK for JavaScript in the browser and Node.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
node-red-node-aws
A collection of node-red nodes aimed at web services
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
202
Weekly Downloads
224
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
evaporate
Javascript library for browser to S3 multipart resumable uploads
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
17.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aws-s3-promisified
A node module for interacting with Amazon S3. All functions use Bluebird promises.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
snc
s3-node-client
high level amazon s3 client for node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
csn
@aws-sdk/client-s3-node
Node SDK for Amazon Simple Storage Service
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
667
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aas
awssum-amazon-s3
(deprecated: use aws-sdk) NodeJS module to for talking to Amazon S3.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
430
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsp
next-storage-provider
A Next.JS plugin to cache and store ISR rendered pages using Redis and Amazon S3 like APIs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sez
s3-express-zip
Download multiple objects from S3 bucket to zip archive through stream
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
su
s3-upload
Create and deploy your static sites using node.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
169
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
express-static-s3
Loads a web page from s3 bucket and serves it from RAM
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
node-s3
A no fuss, simple Amazon AWS S3 node.js integration
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fs
fstream-s3
Advanced FS streaming to amazon s3 for Node
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
10yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
multi-rest
A middleware to handle multi-part request for restify
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ius
image-uploader-s3
Upload images to amazon s3
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dis
distack
Distributed Storage Stack
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package