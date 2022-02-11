openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Amazon API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

aws-sdk

AWS SDK for JavaScript in the browser and Node.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.9K
Weekly Downloads
13.8M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
32
Top Feedback
22Great Documentation
19Easy to Use
14Performant

amazon-cognito-identity-js

A declarative JavaScript library for application development using cloud services.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
626K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable

aws-serverless-express

Run Node.js web applications and APIs using existing application frameworks on AWS #serverless technologies such as Lambda, API Gateway, Lambda@Edge, and ALB.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
147K
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

minio

MinIO Client SDK for Javascript

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
609
Weekly Downloads
80K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
dac

data-api-client

A "DocumentClient" for the Amazon Aurora Serverless Data API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
398
Weekly Downloads
21.6K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

aws-sdk-mock

🌈 AWSomocks for Javascript/Node.js aws-sdk tested, documented & maintained. Contributions welcome!

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
892
Weekly Downloads
520K
Last Commit
18d ago

aws-xray-sdk

The official AWS X-Ray SDK for Node.js.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
237K
Last Commit
21d ago

aws-iot-device-sdk

SDK for connecting to AWS IoT from a device using JavaScript/Node.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
916
Weekly Downloads
55.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
apa

apac

node-apac - Node.js client for the Amazon Product Advertising API, including support of Request Signatures

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
511
Weekly Downloads
417
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Abandoned
alm

aws-lambda-multipart-parser

Parser of multipart/form-data requests for AWS Lambda

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
am

amazon-mws

Amazon MWS NodeJS Wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
196
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
1yr ago

aws-lib

Extensible Node.js library for the Amazon Web Services API

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
960
Last Commit
7yrs ago
apa

amazon-product-api

💳 Amazon Product Advertising API client

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
358
Weekly Downloads
801
Last Commit
4yrs ago
aa

awssum-amazon

NodeJS module to aid talking to Amazon Web Services. Requires awssum-amazon-* plugins.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
480
Last Commit
8yrs ago
nrc

node-red-contrib-amazon-echo

Alexa controlled Node-Red nodes supporting latest Amazon Echo devices. NO Alexa Skills required. NO cloud dependencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
321
Last Commit
2yrs ago