Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Advertising API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
google-ads-api
Google Ads API client library for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
13.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
facebook-nodejs-business-sdk
Facebook Ads API using Node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
369
Weekly Downloads
58.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
@hendt/ebay-api
eBay Node API in TypeScript for Node and Browser with RESTful and Traditional APIs. This library aims to implement all available eBay apis.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
481
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
google-ads-node
Google Ads API client library for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
13.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rd
react-dfp
A React implementation of the Google DFP/GPT api. https://react-dfp.surge.sh
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
10.8K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
apa
apac
node-apac - Node.js client for the Amazon Product Advertising API, including support of Request Signatures
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
511
Weekly Downloads
417
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Abandoned
react-advertising
A JavaScript library for display ads in React applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
622
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
fuel-rest
Node REST client w/ auth to access the Salesforce Marketing Cloud (formerly ExactTarget) API
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
drip-nodejs
The complete Nodejs wrapper for the Drip REST API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
activecampaign
Node.js wrapper for the ActiveCampaign API
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-advertising-id
React Native bridge for fetching advertising info on iOS and Android
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
facebook-business-sdk
Facebook Ads API using Node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
369
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nga
nodejs-google-adwords
Google Ads API Client Library for Node.js (SOAP + WSDL)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aws-lib
Extensible Node.js library for the Amazon Web Services API
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
960
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
apa
amazon-product-api
💳 Amazon Product Advertising API client
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
358
Weekly Downloads
801
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
adleria
Adleria (https://adleria.com) API for nodejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rna
react-native-apple-ads-attribution
A React Native module to get Apple Search Ads Attribution API on iOS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mai
mailerlite
Node.js wrapper for MailerLite API - obsolete and not maintained.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-advertising-extended
A JavaScript library for display ads in React applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rga
react-google-ad
a React Component for Google Ads
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
apa
@johnfoderaro/apaw
Amazon Product Advertising API 5.x Wrapper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
adwords-api
An unofficial NodeJS SDK for Google Adwords API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
asa
apple-search-ads-js
Opinionated Apple Search Ads API client library for Javascript
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aws-product-api
Nodejs module to send and receive Amazon Product Advertising API REST calls
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
apa
amazon-products-api
AWS eCommerce and Product advertising API client for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gan
google-adwords-node
Google Ads API Client Library for Node.js (SOAP + WSDL)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
da
draper_ads
This package provide a simple way to work with advertising in react
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@5rabbits/headerstrip
A component to display advertising campaings as a header banner in your apps.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aa
apa-api
Amazon Product Advertising API client
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
amz-products
Amazon Product Advertising API Wrapper
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rca
react-carbon-ads
add your `carbon` embed code with jsx
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@lemontech/headerstrip
A component to display advertising campaings as a header banner in your apps.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gaa
google-ads-api-vtex
Google Ads API Client Library for JavaScript
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package