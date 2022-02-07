Categories
10 Best JavaScript Admin Panel Libraries
admin-lte
AdminLTE - Free admin dashboard template based on Bootstrap 4
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40.4K
Weekly Downloads
31K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
105
Top Feedback
6
Easy to Use
6
Highly Customizable
3
Great Documentation
gentelella
Free Bootstrap 4 Admin Dashboard Template
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20.4K
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
material-dashboard
Material Dashboard - Open Source Bootstrap 5 Material Design Admin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.1K
Weekly Downloads
567
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
exp
@bull-board/express
🎯 Queue background jobs inspector
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
36.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
forest-express-sequelize
🌱 Express/Sequelize agent for Forest Admin to integrate directly to your existing Express/Sequelize backend application.
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
162
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
adminjs
AdminJS is an admin panel for apps written in node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.7K
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@adminkit/core
AdminKit is a free & open-source HTML dashboard & admin template based on Bootstrap 5
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
806
Weekly Downloads
667
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@adminjs/express
This is an official AdminBro plugin which integrates it to expressjs framework.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fed
firebase-express-dashboard
[![codecov](https://codecov.io/gh/Asaf-S/firebase-express-dashboard/branch/main/graph/badge.svg?token=HQXFC8JKGX)](https://codecov.io/gh/Asaf-S/firebase-express-dashboard) # firebase-express-dashboard
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@admin-bro/express
This is an official AdminBro plugin which integrates it to expressjs framework.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sleek-dashboard
Sleek Dashboard - Free Bootstrap 4 Admin Template and UI Kit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
791
Weekly Downloads
200
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
startbootstrap-sb-admin
A free, open source, Bootstrap admin theme created by Start Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
569
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
startbootstrap-sb-admin-2
A free, open source, Bootstrap admin theme created by Start Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@digitallyhappy/backstrap
Free HTML theme for building modern admin panels.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
184
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
va
vali-admin
Free Bootstrap 4 admin/dashboard template
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
argon-dashboard-material-ui
This is the Material UI version of the Argon Dashboard React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
stisla
Free Bootstrap Admin Template
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@panelbear/panelbear-nextjs
Official Panelbear integration for Next.js.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
203
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
adminmate-express-core
🧱 Adminmate Express Core
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mon
monitoro
Dashboard for monitoring Bull queues, built using Express and React.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
169
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
am
adminbsb-materialdesign
AdminBSB - Free admin panel that is based on Bootstrap 3.x with Material Design
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
152
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
spur-template
A Bootstrap Admin Template
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
336
Weekly Downloads
121
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mkr
material-kit-react
Material Kit React. Coded by Creative Tim
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
121
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bal
bootstrap-admin-layout
A simple Bootstrap 4 admin panel layout component, support mobile client.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
des
deskapp
DeskApp Admin is a free to use Bootstrap 4 admin template.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
432
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nextjs-argon-dashboard
NextJS version of Argon Dashboard React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nodeadmin
A fantastically elegant interface for MySQL and Node.js/Express management. - https://www.npmjs.com/package/nodeadmin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
496
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@admin-interface/express
Library for provide Admin UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ida
idashboard
Free admin template inspired by iOS design
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmd
react-material-dashboard
Material design admin dashboard powered with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nup
next-use-panelbear
Panelbear hook for Next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
adm
@shirazsoft/adminpack
Free SCSS admin template to make admin panel with bootstrap.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rma
react-material-admin-template
A simple responsive admin template using react and material-ui
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
625
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bmr
berry-material-react-free
Berry is a creative yet minimal free react admin template build using the Material-UI. It is meant to be the best User Experience with highly customizable. It is a complete game-changer React Dashboard Template with easy and intuitive responsive design as
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mat
materialstrap
Bootstrap meets Google’s Material Design
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
