admin-lte

AdminLTE - Free admin dashboard template based on Bootstrap 4

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
40.4K
31K
7d ago
4.7/ 5
105
6Easy to Use
6Highly Customizable
3Great Documentation

gentelella

Free Bootstrap 4 Admin Dashboard Template

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
20.4K
4.9K
2yrs ago
4.4/ 5
9
material-dashboard

Material Dashboard - Open Source Bootstrap 5 Material Design Admin

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
10.1K
567
20d ago
3.3/ 5
3
@bull-board/express

🎯 Queue background jobs inspector

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
1K
36.8K
6d ago

forest-express-sequelize

🌱 Express/Sequelize agent for Forest Admin to integrate directly to your existing Express/Sequelize backend application.

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
162
6.3K
6d ago

adminjs

AdminJS is an admin panel for apps written in node.js

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
4.7K
4.7K
3d ago

@adminkit/core

AdminKit is a free & open-source HTML dashboard & admin template based on Bootstrap 5

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
806
667
10d ago

@adminjs/express

This is an official AdminBro plugin which integrates it to expressjs framework.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
32
4.3K
3d ago
firebase-express-dashboard

[![codecov](https://codecov.io/gh/Asaf-S/firebase-express-dashboard/branch/main/graph/badge.svg?token=HQXFC8JKGX)](https://codecov.io/gh/Asaf-S/firebase-express-dashboard) # firebase-express-dashboard

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
1
61
1mo ago

@admin-bro/express

This is an official AdminBro plugin which integrates it to expressjs framework.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
32
2.6K
3d ago

sleek-dashboard

Sleek Dashboard - Free Bootstrap 4 Admin Template and UI Kit

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
791
200
10mos ago

startbootstrap-sb-admin

A free, open source, Bootstrap admin theme created by Start Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
2.9K
569
4mos ago

startbootstrap-sb-admin-2

A free, open source, Bootstrap admin theme created by Start Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
9.1K
6.1K
10mos ago

@digitallyhappy/backstrap

Free HTML theme for building modern admin panels.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
33
184
2mos ago
vali-admin

Free Bootstrap 4 admin/dashboard template

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
1.4K
6
2yrs ago
2.0/ 5
2
argon-dashboard-material-ui

This is the Material UI version of the Argon Dashboard React.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
29
1
1yr ago

stisla

Free Bootstrap Admin Template

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
2.8K
87
4mos ago

@panelbear/panelbear-nextjs

Official Panelbear integration for Next.js.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
2
203
2mos ago

adminmate-express-core

🧱 Adminmate Express Core

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
1
4
7d ago
monitoro

Dashboard for monitoring Bull queues, built using Express and React.

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
23
169
2yrs ago
adminbsb-materialdesign

AdminBSB - Free admin panel that is based on Bootstrap 3.x with Material Design

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
2.7K
152
3yrs ago

spur-template

A Bootstrap Admin Template

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
336
121
3yrs ago
material-kit-react

Material Kit React. Coded by Creative Tim

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
Weekly Downloads
bootstrap-admin-layout

A simple Bootstrap 4 admin panel layout component, support mobile client.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
1
4
9mos ago
deskapp

DeskApp Admin is a free to use Bootstrap 4 admin template.

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
432
7
7mos ago

nextjs-argon-dashboard

NextJS version of Argon Dashboard React

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
56
28
1yr ago

nodeadmin

A fantastically elegant interface for MySQL and Node.js/Express management. - https://www.npmjs.com/package/nodeadmin

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
496
25
1yr ago

@admin-interface/express

Library for provide Admin UI

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
34
15
3yrs ago
idashboard

Free admin template inspired by iOS design

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
24
8
2yrs ago
react-material-dashboard

Material design admin dashboard powered with React

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
54
5
4yrs ago
next-use-panelbear

Panelbear hook for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
0
1
10mos ago
@shirazsoft/adminpack

Free SCSS admin template to make admin panel with bootstrap.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
3
3
2yrs ago
react-material-admin-template

A simple responsive admin template using react and material-ui

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
625
2
2yrs ago
berry-material-react-free

Berry is a creative yet minimal free react admin template build using the Material-UI. It is meant to be the best User Experience with highly customizable. It is a complete game-changer React Dashboard Template with easy and intuitive responsive design as

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
Weekly Downloads
materialstrap

Bootstrap meets Google’s Material Design

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
2
0
2yrs ago