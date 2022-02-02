Categories
10 Best JavaScript Action Sheet/Menu Libraries
react-native-share
Social share, sending simple data to other apps.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
99.9K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
15
Top Feedback
8
Great Documentation
6
Easy to Use
5
Performant
@expo/react-native-action-sheet
A cross-platform ActionSheet for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
68.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vsc
vue-simple-context-menu
📌 Simple context-menu component built for Vue. Works well with both left and right clicks. Nothing too fancy, just works and is simple to use.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
164
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-actionsheet
An elegant ActionSheet component for React Native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
20.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
rc-menu
React Menu
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
588
Weekly Downloads
849K
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vcc
vue-custom-context-menu
A Vue.js plugin for building custom 🖱️ Context Menus. Automatically adjusts position and supports nested Context Menus out of the box
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rp
reactjs-popup
React Popup Component - Modals,Tooltips and Menus — All in one
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
80.9K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
ram
react-aria-menubutton
A fully accessible, easily themeable, React-powered menu button
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
424
Weekly Downloads
33.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnm
react-native-material-menu
Pure JavaScript material menu component for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
432
Weekly Downloads
8.8K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Performant
react-native-popup-menu
Popup menu component for React Native
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
23K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
vfm
vue-float-menu
🎈Customizable floating menu for Vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
409
Weekly Downloads
126
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-contextmenu
Project is no longer maintained
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
50.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nc
ngx-contextmenu
An Angular component to show a context menu on an arbitrary component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
235
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-contexify
Add a context menu to your react app with ease
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
742
Weekly Downloads
22.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue-context
A simple vue context menu component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
248
Weekly Downloads
12K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rdm
react-dd-menu
React Dropdown Menu
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
7.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcm
vue-context-menu
A context menu component for vue js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
289
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ctrl/ngx-rightclick
Context Menu Service for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@material/react-menu
Material Components for React (MDC React)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rna
react-native-activity-view
iOS share and action sheets for React Native
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
476
Weekly Downloads
574
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vm
@hscmap/vue-menu
Menu/Contextmenu Component for vue2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
242
Weekly Downloads
441
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnb
react-native-bottom-action-sheet
React Native: Native Bottom Action Sheet
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
564
Weekly Downloads
416
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rna
react-native-action-sheet-component
React Native Action Sheet Component for iOS & Android.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
362
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vp
vue-popover
Reusable popover component for Vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
311
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ar
actionsheet-react
🌟A lightweight and flexible action sheet component for the web
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
230
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-menu
Accessible menu React component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
124
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nm
nativescript-menu
an plugin that adds a pop-up menu to NativeScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-tooltip-menu
ReactNative component - tooltip menu
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vmm
vue-mouse-menu
基于vue2.6，多端支持的弹出菜单插件，只有9kb
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsb
react-simple-bottom-sheet
A simple bottom sheet component for your React apps - best for PWAs. Built with framer-motion.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dro
@raid-ui/dropdown
React components loosely arranged into groups
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-custom-action-sheet
React Native custom action sheet
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
177
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
con
@discordelia/contextmenu
A simple contextmenu component for Angular v9+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mbs
mui-bottom-sheet
> 👆 A delightful bottom sheet component for react up to material design spec
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gca
greact-circular-action-menu
customizable circular action menu component for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@kaiu/material-contextual-menu
Angular Material menu service, for opening contextual menu
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gc
gd-contextmenu
This set of libraries was generated with [Angular CLI](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli) version 9.1.0 and no dependencies accept gd-tree (it has jquery and jstree) and gd-graph (it has jquery and chart.js).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sm
sheet-modal
A simple and super lightweight React component to display customizable action sheets and modals with few lines of code.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mint-actionsheet
An action sheet component for vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcm
react-context-menus
A library to make context menus very easy for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-rug-menu
A responsive menu that hides overflowing menu items under a three-dot button
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
