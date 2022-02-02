openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Action Sheet/Menu Libraries

react-native-share

Social share, sending simple data to other apps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
99.9K
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
15
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
5Performant

@expo/react-native-action-sheet

A cross-platform ActionSheet for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
68.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vsc

vue-simple-context-menu

📌 Simple context-menu component built for Vue. Works well with both left and right clicks. Nothing too fancy, just works and is simple to use.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
164
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-native-actionsheet

An elegant ActionSheet component for React Native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
20.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Performant
1Highly Customizable

rc-menu

React Menu

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
588
Weekly Downloads
849K
Last Commit
16d ago
vcc

vue-custom-context-menu

A Vue.js plugin for building custom 🖱️ Context Menus. Automatically adjusts position and supports nested Context Menus out of the box

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rp

reactjs-popup

React Popup Component - Modals,Tooltips and Menus —  All in one

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
80.9K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ram

react-aria-menubutton

A fully accessible, easily themeable, React-powered menu button

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
424
Weekly Downloads
33.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
rnm

react-native-material-menu

Pure JavaScript material menu component for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
432
Weekly Downloads
8.8K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant

react-native-popup-menu

Popup menu component for React Native

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
23K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
vfm

vue-float-menu

🎈Customizable floating menu for Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
409
Weekly Downloads
126
Last Commit
7d ago
rc

react-contextmenu

Project is no longer maintained

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
50.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nc

ngx-contextmenu

An Angular component to show a context menu on an arbitrary component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
235
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
rc

react-contexify

Add a context menu to your react app with ease

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
742
Weekly Downloads
22.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vc

vue-context

A simple vue context menu component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
248
Weekly Downloads
12K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rdm

react-dd-menu

React Dropdown Menu

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
7.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vcm

vue-context-menu

A context menu component for vue js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
289
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
9mos ago

@ctrl/ngx-rightclick

Context Menu Service for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@material/react-menu

Material Components for React (MDC React)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rna

react-native-activity-view

iOS share and action sheets for React Native

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
476
Weekly Downloads
574
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vm

@hscmap/vue-menu

Menu/Contextmenu Component for vue2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
242
Weekly Downloads
441
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rnb

react-native-bottom-action-sheet

React Native: Native Bottom Action Sheet

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
564
Weekly Downloads
416
Last Commit
8mos ago
rna

react-native-action-sheet-component

React Native Action Sheet Component for iOS & Android.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
362
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vp

vue-popover

Reusable popover component for Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
311
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ar

actionsheet-react

🌟A lightweight and flexible action sheet component for the web

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
230
Last Commit

react-menu

Accessible menu React component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
124
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nm

nativescript-menu

an plugin that adds a pop-up menu to NativeScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
rnt

react-native-tooltip-menu

ReactNative component - tooltip menu

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
1yr ago
vmm

vue-mouse-menu

基于vue2.6，多端支持的弹出菜单插件，只有9kb

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rsb

react-simple-bottom-sheet

A simple bottom sheet component for your React apps - best for PWAs. Built with framer-motion.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
1yr ago
dro

@raid-ui/dropdown

React components loosely arranged into groups

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1mo ago
rnc

react-native-custom-action-sheet

React Native custom action sheet

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
177
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
6yrs ago
con

@discordelia/contextmenu

A simple contextmenu component for Angular v9+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
8mos ago
mbs

mui-bottom-sheet

> 👆 A delightful bottom sheet component for react up to material design spec

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
gca

greact-circular-action-menu

customizable circular action menu component for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit

@kaiu/material-contextual-menu

Angular Material menu service, for opening contextual menu

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gc

gd-contextmenu

This set of libraries was generated with [Angular CLI](https://github.com/angular/angular-cli) version 9.1.0 and no dependencies accept gd-tree (it has jquery and jstree) and gd-graph (it has jquery and chart.js).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
sm

sheet-modal

A simple and super lightweight React component to display customizable action sheets and modals with few lines of code.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit

mint-actionsheet

An action sheet component for vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rcm

react-context-menus

A library to make context menus very easy for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago

react-rug-menu

A responsive menu that hides overflowing menu items under a three-dot button

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago