7 Best JavaScript Accounting API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
xero-node
Xero Node SDK for OAuth 2.0 generated from XeroAPI/Xero-OpenAPI
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
143
Weekly Downloads
17.6K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@freshbooks/api
Node.js SDK for the FreshBooks API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
230
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nq
node-quickbooks
nodejs client for Intuit's Quickbooks API
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
274
Weekly Downloads
13.7K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
codat
Javascript Client Library for Codat accounting data API
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
myob
MYOB Javascript / Node.js SDK
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
billomat-ts
Billomat API implementation in TypeScript for use in Node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
68
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
amatino
[Under Construction] Javascript bindings library for the Amatino API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
