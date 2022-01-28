openbase logo
7 Best JavaScript Accounting API Libraries

xero-node

Xero Node SDK for OAuth 2.0 generated from XeroAPI/Xero-OpenAPI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
143
Weekly Downloads
17.6K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@freshbooks/api

Node.js SDK for the FreshBooks API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
230
Last Commit
17d ago
nq

node-quickbooks

nodejs client for Intuit's Quickbooks API

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
274
Weekly Downloads
13.7K
Last Commit
8mos ago

codat

Javascript Client Library for Codat accounting data API

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago

myob

MYOB Javascript / Node.js SDK

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
2mos ago

billomat-ts

Billomat API implementation in TypeScript for use in Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
68
Last Commit
9mos ago

amatino

[Under Construction] Javascript bindings library for the Amatino API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago