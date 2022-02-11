Categories
7 Best JavaScript CSV to JSON Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
gatsby-transformer-csv
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngx-papaparse
Papa Parse wrapper for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
24.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngx-csvto-json
Angular Library to convert CSV to JSON array.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
162
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-translate-csv-to-json
A CLI build tool to generate JSON files required by Angular Translate from a single CSV file
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
118
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@appgrade/translation-xtractor
Converts a key-value translation JSON to CSV and vice versa
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular2-csv2json
convert csv to json data in angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-csv-service
angular-csv-service is a tiny AngularJS csv to json service.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
