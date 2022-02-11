openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

7 Best JavaScript CSV to JSON Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

gatsby-transformer-csv

Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
np

ngx-papaparse

Papa Parse wrapper for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
24.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
ncj

ngx-csvto-json

Angular Library to convert CSV to JSON array.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
162
Last Commit
2yrs ago
atc

angular-translate-csv-to-json

A CLI build tool to generate JSON files required by Angular Translate from a single CSV file

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
118
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@appgrade/translation-xtractor

Converts a key-value translation JSON to CSV and vice versa

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ac

angular2-csv2json

convert csv to json data in angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
3yrs ago
acs

angular-csv-service

angular-csv-service is a tiny AngularJS csv to json service.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago