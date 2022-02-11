openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript 3D Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
thr

three

JavaScript 3D Library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79K
Weekly Downloads
489K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
479
Top Feedback
36Great Documentation
31Easy to Use
30Performant

cesium

An open-source JavaScript library for world-class 3D globes and maps 🌎

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.3K
Weekly Downloads
39.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable

@xeokit/xeokit-sdk

Open source JavaScript SDK for viewing high-detail, full-precision 3D BIM and AEC models in the Web browser.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
455
Weekly Downloads
9.2K
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

deck.gl

WebGL2 powered visualization framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.5K
Weekly Downloads
66.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant

gsap

GreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
264K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant

mapillary-js

Interactive, extendable street imagery map experiences in the browser, powered by WebGL

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
312
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rb

react-babylonjs

React for Babylon 3D engine

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
441
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
11d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
atf

atft

Angular Template For Three.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

vue-gl

Vue.js components rendering 3D WebGL graphics reactively with three.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
530
Weekly Downloads
730
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
vt

vanilla-tilt

A smooth 3D tilt javascript library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
9.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
3.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
rc

react-coverflow

A Coverflow effect component of React version made for the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
330
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
can

cannon

A lightweight 3D physics engine written in JavaScript.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

stl-viewer

A Component for viewing STL objects in the browser, given a URL by utilizing Three.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rng

react-native-gl-model-view

📺 Display and animate textured Wavefront .OBJ 3D models with 60fps - native bridge to GLView (iOS) and jPCT-AE (Android)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
341
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback

react-planner

✏️ A React Component for plans design. Draw a 2D floorplan and navigate it in 3D mode.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
971
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

3dwayfinder-angular

3D Wayfinder Angular Service and Directives

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@react-three/postprocessing

📬 postprocessing for react-three-fiber

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
501
Weekly Downloads
17.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rfg

react-force-graph

React component for 2D, 3D, VR and AR force directed graphs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
937
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
5d ago
rfg

react-force-graph-3d

React component for 2D, 3D, VR and AR force directed graphs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
937
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
5d ago

lume

Create 3D web applications with HTML. Bring a new depth to your DOM!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
672
Weekly Downloads
181
Last Commit
1d ago
d3

d3-3d

D3.js plugin for 3d visualization

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
238
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago

@plurid/plurid-react

Underframe to Render Information as a 3D Explorable Structure

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
13d ago
vc3

vue-carousel-3d

Vue Carousel 3D - Beautiful, flexible and touch supported 3D Carousel for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
844
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
fv

flipbook-vue

3D page flip effect for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
273
Weekly Downloads
713
Last Commit
1mo ago

react-three-flex

💪📦 Flexbox for react-three-fiber

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
24d ago

@zappar/zappar-react-three-fiber

Our SDK for the 3D rendering platform React-Three-Fiber.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
106
Last Commit
4d ago
vps

vue-product-spinner

🚗 A 3D product spinner for Vue.js with no dependencies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
6mos ago
rs3

react-spring-3d-carousel

A 3D Carousel component for images built with React and utilizing react-spring for controlling slide transitions.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
v3m

vue-3d-model

3D models viewer with vue.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit

node-occ

build BREP Solids with OpenCascade and NodeJS - 3D Modeling

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
242
Weekly Downloads
78
Last Commit
10mos ago
lcj

@arction/lcjs

A high-performance charting library.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
770
Last Commit
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
r3v

react-3d-viewer

A 3D model viewer component based on react.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
768
Last Commit
cs

canvas-sketch

[beta] A framework for making generative artwork in JavaScript and the browser.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
634
Last Commit
1yr ago
mat

math3d

Vectors, Quaternions, Matrices and Transforms for 3D graphics in Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
622
Last Commit
6yrs ago
rnr

react-native-really-awesome-button

React Native button component. Awesome Button is a 3D at 60fps, progress enabled, social ready, extendable, production ready component that renders an awesome animated set of UI buttons. 📱

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
555
Last Commit
1yr ago
r3c

react-3d-cube-interaction

A component to listen to and visualize rotation and zoom interaction. You can mount click/touch listeners on any custom element.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
520
Last Commit
vbe

vue-book-effects

3D page flip effect for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
7mos ago

vue-babylonjs

A ready-to-go 3d environment for Vue.js using Babylon.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
391
Weekly Downloads
135
Last Commit
1yr ago
vs

vue-spline

A spline.design wrapper for VueJS to add 3D animations easily into your Vue projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
9mos ago
rn3

react-native-3dcube-navigation

3D cube navigation JS

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
191
Last Commit
1yr ago
rai

react-atv-img

A port of @drewwilson’s atvImg (Apple TV 3D parallax effect) library in React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
313
Weekly Downloads
168
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vv

vue-vanta

Animated website backgrounds in a few lines of code.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
9mos ago

react-native-3d-model-view

A React Native view for displaying 3D models

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
141
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rpw

react-particles-webgl

🔆 A 2D/3D particle library built on React, Three.js and WebGL

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
388
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@standard/view

3D Graphics Library for React Apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
2yrs ago
n3e

ng2-3d-editor

3D Viewer and Editor Javascript

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vz

vue-zdog

Vue wrapper for zDog

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
3yrs ago
tro

three-react-obj-loader

Three.js OBJLoader as an ES6 Module - class OBJLoader - tested with Node + React + Babel

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ame

angular-map-editor

Angular map editor is a canvas-based interactive editor for 2D maps, like office floor maps etc. The initial trigger to create this library was a need to define a set of objects locations on 2D map, that will be then presented on 3D visualization of offic

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rj

react-jsc3d

React.js Component that wraps JSC3D for 3D rendering of STL and OBJ files

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
3yrs ago