Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript 3D Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
thr
three
JavaScript 3D Library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79K
Weekly Downloads
489K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
479
Top Feedback
36
Great Documentation
31
Easy to Use
30
Performant
cesium
An open-source JavaScript library for world-class 3D globes and maps 🌎
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.3K
Weekly Downloads
39.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3
Performant
2
Great Documentation
2
Highly Customizable
@xeokit/xeokit-sdk
Open source JavaScript SDK for viewing high-detail, full-precision 3D BIM and AEC models in the Web browser.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
455
Weekly Downloads
9.2K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
deck.gl
WebGL2 powered visualization framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.5K
Weekly Downloads
66.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
gsap
GreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
264K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10
Great Documentation
9
Easy to Use
9
Performant
mapillary-js
Interactive, extendable street imagery map experiences in the browser, powered by WebGL
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
312
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rb
react-babylonjs
React for Babylon 3D engine
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
441
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
atf
atft
Angular Template For Three.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
vue-gl
Vue.js components rendering 3D WebGL graphics reactively with three.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
530
Weekly Downloads
730
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
vt
vanilla-tilt
A smooth 3D tilt javascript library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
9.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
rc
react-coverflow
A Coverflow effect component of React version made for the web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
330
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
can
cannon
A lightweight 3D physics engine written in JavaScript.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
stl-viewer
A Component for viewing STL objects in the browser, given a URL by utilizing Three.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rng
react-native-gl-model-view
📺 Display and animate textured Wavefront .OBJ 3D models with 60fps - native bridge to GLView (iOS) and jPCT-AE (Android)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
341
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
react-planner
✏️ A React Component for plans design. Draw a 2D floorplan and navigate it in 3D mode.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
971
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
3dwayfinder-angular
3D Wayfinder Angular Service and Directives
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@react-three/postprocessing
📬 postprocessing for react-three-fiber
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
501
Weekly Downloads
17.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rfg
react-force-graph
React component for 2D, 3D, VR and AR force directed graphs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
937
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rfg
react-force-graph-3d
React component for 2D, 3D, VR and AR force directed graphs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
937
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
lume
Create 3D web applications with HTML. Bring a new depth to your DOM!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
672
Weekly Downloads
181
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
d3
d3-3d
D3.js plugin for 3d visualization
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
238
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@plurid/plurid-react
Underframe to Render Information as a 3D Explorable Structure
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vc3
vue-carousel-3d
Vue Carousel 3D - Beautiful, flexible and touch supported 3D Carousel for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
844
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fv
flipbook-vue
3D page flip effect for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
273
Weekly Downloads
713
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-three-flex
💪📦 Flexbox for react-three-fiber
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@zappar/zappar-react-three-fiber
Our SDK for the 3D rendering platform React-Three-Fiber.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
106
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vps
vue-product-spinner
🚗 A 3D product spinner for Vue.js with no dependencies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs3
react-spring-3d-carousel
A 3D Carousel component for images built with React and utilizing react-spring for controlling slide transitions.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
v3m
vue-3d-model
3D models viewer with vue.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
node-occ
build BREP Solids with OpenCascade and NodeJS - 3D Modeling
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
242
Weekly Downloads
78
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lcj
@arction/lcjs
A high-performance charting library.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
770
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
r3v
react-3d-viewer
A 3D model viewer component based on react.js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
768
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cs
canvas-sketch
[beta] A framework for making generative artwork in JavaScript and the browser.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
634
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mat
math3d
Vectors, Quaternions, Matrices and Transforms for 3D graphics in Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
622
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnr
react-native-really-awesome-button
React Native button component. Awesome Button is a 3D at 60fps, progress enabled, social ready, extendable, production ready component that renders an awesome animated set of UI buttons. 📱
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
555
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
r3c
react-3d-cube-interaction
A component to listen to and visualize rotation and zoom interaction. You can mount click/touch listeners on any custom element.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
520
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vbe
vue-book-effects
3D page flip effect for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-babylonjs
A ready-to-go 3d environment for Vue.js using Babylon.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
391
Weekly Downloads
135
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-spline
A spline.design wrapper for VueJS to add 3D animations easily into your Vue projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rn3
react-native-3dcube-navigation
3D cube navigation JS
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
191
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rai
react-atv-img
A port of @drewwilson’s atvImg (Apple TV 3D parallax effect) library in React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
313
Weekly Downloads
168
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vv
vue-vanta
Animated website backgrounds in a few lines of code.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-3d-model-view
A React Native view for displaying 3D models
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
141
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpw
react-particles-webgl
🔆 A 2D/3D particle library built on React, Three.js and WebGL
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
388
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@standard/view
3D Graphics Library for React Apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
n3e
ng2-3d-editor
3D Viewer and Editor Javascript
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vz
vue-zdog
Vue wrapper for zDog
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tro
three-react-obj-loader
Three.js OBJLoader as an ES6 Module - class OBJLoader - tested with Node + React + Babel
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ame
angular-map-editor
Angular map editor is a canvas-based interactive editor for 2D maps, like office floor maps etc. The initial trigger to create this library was a need to define a set of objects locations on 2D map, that will be then presented on 3D visualization of offic
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rj
react-jsc3d
React.js Component that wraps JSC3D for 3D rendering of STL and OBJ files
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package