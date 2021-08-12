Categories
Best Gatsby YouTube API Libraries
gsy
gatsby-source-youtube-v3
Gatsby source to fetch data from the Youtube Data API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gsy
gatsby-source-youtube
Gatsby plugin to use Youtube as a data source
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gsy
gatsby-source-youtube-v2
Gatsby source to fetch data from the Youtube Data API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
