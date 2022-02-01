openbase logo
7 Best Gatsby Video Player Libraries

gatsby-remark-embed-video

An easy way to display videos in Markdown For Gatsby.JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
7K
Last Commit
13d ago
gatsby-remark-videos

Embed html5 style looping videos in your Gatsby site.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
6mos ago
gatsby-remark-embed-youtube

Embed Youtube Videos in Gatsby via Markdown

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
573
Last Commit
4yrs ago
gatsby-remark-better-embed-video

📺 Embed Videos (Youtube, Vimeo, VideoPress) in Gatsby via Markdown with better options.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit
3yrs ago
gatsby-video

A video component that consumes gatsby-transformer-ffmpeg transcoded video

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
94
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gatsby-remark-embed-video-lite

Embed a Youtube Video in your Markdown using high-performance web components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gatsby-remark-embed-appietoday

Embed Appie Today Videos in Gatsby via Markdown

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago