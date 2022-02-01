Categories
7 Best Gatsby Video Player Libraries
gre
gatsby-remark-embed-video
An easy way to display videos in Markdown For Gatsby.JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
7K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
grv
gatsby-remark-videos
Embed html5 style looping videos in your Gatsby site.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gre
gatsby-remark-embed-youtube
Embed Youtube Videos in Gatsby via Markdown
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
573
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
grb
gatsby-remark-better-embed-video
📺 Embed Videos (Youtube, Vimeo, VideoPress) in Gatsby via Markdown with better options.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gv
gatsby-video
A video component that consumes gatsby-transformer-ffmpeg transcoded video
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
94
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gre
gatsby-remark-embed-video-lite
Embed a Youtube Video in your Markdown using high-performance web components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gre
gatsby-remark-embed-appietoday
Embed Appie Today Videos in Gatsby via Markdown
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
