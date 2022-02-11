Categories
10 Best Gatsby Syntax Highlighting Libraries
gatsby-remark-prismjs
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
37.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-remark-highlight-code
Adds stylish cards and syntax highlighting to code blocks in markdown files
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
704
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
grp
gatsby-rehype-prismjs
A Gatsby theme to build flaring fast blogs from headless Ghost CMS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
132
Weekly Downloads
213
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
grv
gatsby-remark-vscode
Gatsby plugin to provide VS Code’s syntax highlighting to Markdown code fences
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
991
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
grc
gatsby-remark-codemirror
CodeMirror syntax highlighting plugin for Remark and Gatsby
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpd
gatsby-prismjs-dracula
Dracula PrismJS Theme 🦇
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gsh
gatsby-syntax-highlights-dracula
Dracula Theme Code Buttons 🦇
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
grh
gatsby-remark-highlights
Adds syntax highlighting to code blocks in markdown files using Atom highlights
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
152
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
grc
gatsby-remark-codefence
Add codefence to your gatsby site's markdown
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
grt
gatsby-remark-tree-sitter
Gatsby plugin to highlight code in Markdown files using tree-sitter
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pon
prism-oceanic-next
Oceanic Next syntax highlighting theme for Prism and Gatsby
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pdt
prismjs-darcula-theme
PrismJS Darcula syntax highlighting theme based on the JetBrains IDEs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gtg
@shetharp/gatsby-theme-galleon
⚓️ Build a gorgeous developer blog with support for Typescript, MDX, syntax-highlighted code blocks, and tags.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gph
gatsby-prism-highlight
Dracula syntax highlighting theme for Gatsby
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
