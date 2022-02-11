openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Gatsby Syntax Highlighting Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

gatsby-remark-prismjs

Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
37.1K
Last Commit
3d ago

gatsby-remark-highlight-code

Adds stylish cards and syntax highlighting to code blocks in markdown files

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
704
Last Commit
1mo ago
grp

gatsby-rehype-prismjs

A Gatsby theme to build flaring fast blogs from headless Ghost CMS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
132
Weekly Downloads
213
Last Commit
2mos ago
grv

gatsby-remark-vscode

Gatsby plugin to provide VS Code’s syntax highlighting to Markdown code fences

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
991
Last Commit
25d ago
grc

gatsby-remark-codemirror

CodeMirror syntax highlighting plugin for Remark and Gatsby

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4mos ago
gpd

gatsby-prismjs-dracula

Dracula PrismJS Theme 🦇

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gsh

gatsby-syntax-highlights-dracula

Dracula Theme Code Buttons 🦇

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
3yrs ago
grh

gatsby-remark-highlights

Adds syntax highlighting to code blocks in markdown files using Atom highlights

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
152
Last Commit
3yrs ago
grc

gatsby-remark-codefence

Add codefence to your gatsby site's markdown

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
9mos ago
grt

gatsby-remark-tree-sitter

Gatsby plugin to highlight code in Markdown files using tree-sitter

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago
pon

prism-oceanic-next

Oceanic Next syntax highlighting theme for Prism and Gatsby

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
pdt

prismjs-darcula-theme

PrismJS Darcula syntax highlighting theme based on the JetBrains IDEs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
23d ago
gtg

@shetharp/gatsby-theme-galleon

⚓️ Build a gorgeous developer blog with support for Typescript, MDX, syntax-highlighted code blocks, and tags.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gph

gatsby-prism-highlight

Dracula syntax highlighting theme for Gatsby

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago