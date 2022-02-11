openbase logo
Best Gatsby Sitemap Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
gatsby-plugin-sitemap

Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
136K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

gatsby-plugin-advanced-sitemap

Advanced XML Sitemaps for Gatsby.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
22.8K
Last Commit
8d ago
gatsby-plugin-advanced-sitemap-modest

Identical to advanced-sitemap but without the ghost link at the top of the page

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
4mos ago