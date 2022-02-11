Categories
Best Gatsby Sitemap Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
gatsby-plugin-sitemap
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
136K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
gatsby-plugin-advanced-sitemap
Advanced XML Sitemaps for Gatsby.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
22.8K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpa
gatsby-plugin-advanced-sitemap-modest
Identical to advanced-sitemap but without the ghost link at the top of the page
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
