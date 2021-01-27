openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Gatsby SFTP Library

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

gps

gatsby-plugin-sftp-cache

Speed up your build time by caching files on a remote server with ssh/sftp access

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago