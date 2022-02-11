Categories
5 Best Gatsby RSS Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
gatsby-plugin-feed
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
114K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gsr
gatsby-source-rss-feed
Gatsby source plugin for rss feed.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-plugin-feed-mdx
RSS feed plugin with MDX!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
961
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpp
gatsby-plugin-parse-rss
Gatsby plugin to parse rss
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gsr
gatsby-source-rss-feeds
gatsby source parser for rss feeds
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
