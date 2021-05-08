openbase logo
5 Best Gatsby Routing Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
gps

@wardpeet/gatsby-plugin-static-site

Disables client-side routing to allow hybrid sites behind a proxy or rewrite rules

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
85.4K
Last Commit
9mos ago
gpa

gatsby-plugin-advanced-pages

Gatsby plugin that allows easy creation of pages with dynamic features like pagination and custom routing.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
7mos ago
gpd

gatsby-plugin-dynamic-routes

Creating dynamic routes based on your environment and/or renaming existing routes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
461
Last Commit
3mos ago
gpr

gatsby-plugin-routes

Gatsby plugin that creates routes from configuration file.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
6mos ago
gpm

gatsby-plugin-modal-routing

A gatsby plugin for routable modals

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago