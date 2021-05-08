Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
5 Best Gatsby Routing Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
gps
@wardpeet/gatsby-plugin-static-site
Disables client-side routing to allow hybrid sites behind a proxy or rewrite rules
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
85.4K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpa
gatsby-plugin-advanced-pages
Gatsby plugin that allows easy creation of pages with dynamic features like pagination and custom routing.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gpd
gatsby-plugin-dynamic-routes
Creating dynamic routes based on your environment and/or renaming existing routes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
461
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpr
gatsby-plugin-routes
Gatsby plugin that creates routes from configuration file.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpm
gatsby-plugin-modal-routing
A gatsby plugin for routable modals
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package