openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

9 Best Gatsby Minifiers Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

gpp

gatsby-plugin-purgecss

Gatsby plugin for purgecss. Removes unused css/sass/less/stylus. Supports tailwind, bootstrap, bulma etc.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
22.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
mcc

mini-css-class-name

Minimum size unique CSS class names generator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
gpm

gatsby-plugin-minify-classnames

Minify CSS Modules classnames

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
17d ago
gpm

gatsby-plugin-mini-css-class-name

Minifying CSS class names

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
gpm

gatsby-plugin-minify

A Gatsby plugin to easily minify all result.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
10mos ago
gpm

gatsby-plugin-minify-html

🚀 A Gatsby plugin for minify HTML files.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
gpo

gatsby-plugin-optimize-svgs

A Gatsby Plugin to minify SVGs output to the filesystem during the build.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
gph

gatsby-plugin-html-minifier

A Gatsby plugin to easily minify HTML file

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
3yrs ago
gpj

gatsby-plugin-jss-provider

Provides drop-in support for JSS wrapping your Root element into a react-jss JssProvider. Custom config allows you to pass custom props to the JssProvider. Minify option allows you to enable csso minifier to compress css for SSR.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit