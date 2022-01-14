Categories
9 Best Gatsby Minifiers Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
gpp
gatsby-plugin-purgecss
Gatsby plugin for purgecss. Removes unused css/sass/less/stylus. Supports tailwind, bootstrap, bulma etc.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
22.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
mcc
mini-css-class-name
Minimum size unique CSS class names generator
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpm
gatsby-plugin-minify-classnames
Minify CSS Modules classnames
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpm
gatsby-plugin-mini-css-class-name
Minifying CSS class names
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpm
gatsby-plugin-minify
A Gatsby plugin to easily minify all result.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpm
gatsby-plugin-minify-html
🚀 A Gatsby plugin for minify HTML files.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpo
gatsby-plugin-optimize-svgs
A Gatsby Plugin to minify SVGs output to the filesystem during the build.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gph
gatsby-plugin-html-minifier
A Gatsby plugin to easily minify HTML file
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpj
gatsby-plugin-jss-provider
Provides drop-in support for JSS wrapping your Root element into a react-jss JssProvider. Custom config allows you to pass custom props to the JssProvider. Minify option allows you to enable csso minifier to compress css for SSR.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
