4 Best Gatsby Menus Libraries

@stackbit/gatsby-plugin-menus

Gatsby plugin for site menus

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
347
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gatsby-plugin-drupal-menus

Adds support for nested hierarchical menus from Drupal 8/9 in Gatsby.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
8mos ago
gatsby-source-wordpress-menus

a gatsby source plugin to fetch menus via wordpress rest api supporting WPML

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
1yr ago
gatsby-plugin-universal-menus

Gatsby plugin universal menus. Unlimited nested menus. source from local markdown files or source from anywher

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago