4 Best Gatsby Menus Libraries
@stackbit/gatsby-plugin-menus
Gatsby plugin for site menus
MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
Not Found
GitHub Stars 9
9
Weekly Downloads 347
347
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpd
gatsby-plugin-drupal-menus
Adds support for nested hierarchical menus from Drupal 8/9 in Gatsby.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 6
6
Weekly Downloads 16
16
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gsw
gatsby-source-wordpress-menus
a gatsby source plugin to fetch menus via wordpress rest api supporting WPML
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 2
2
Weekly Downloads 36
36
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpu
gatsby-plugin-universal-menus
Gatsby plugin universal menus. Unlimited nested menus. source from local markdown files or source from anywher
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 0
0
Weekly Downloads 0
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
