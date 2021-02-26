openbase logo
Best Gatsby Logging Libraries

gatsby-plugin-datadog

Gatsby plugin to add Datadog log collection and real user monitoring (RUM) to your Gatsby site.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
gatsby-plugin-datadog-logs

Gatsby plugin to add Datadog logging to your site.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
1yr ago