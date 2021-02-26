Categories
Best Gatsby Logging Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
gpd
gatsby-plugin-datadog
Gatsby plugin to add Datadog log collection and real user monitoring (RUM) to your Gatsby site.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpd
gatsby-plugin-datadog-logs
Gatsby plugin to add Datadog logging to your site.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
