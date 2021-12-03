openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

4 Best Gatsby Localization Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

gatsby-theme-i18n-react-i18next

This is a repo for Gatsby's official themes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
345
Last Commit
2mos ago

gatsby-theme-i18n-lingui

This is a repo for Gatsby's official themes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
2mos ago
gpt

gatsby-plugin-translate

A Gatsby plugin to translate source nodes from other plugins automatically using Google Api

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
97
Last Commit
1yr ago
gtl

gatsby-theme-localization

Opionated solution for Gatsby localization

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
2yrs ago