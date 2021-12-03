Categories
4 Best Gatsby Localization Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
gatsby-theme-i18n-react-i18next
This is a repo for Gatsby's official themes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
345
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-theme-i18n-lingui
This is a repo for Gatsby's official themes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpt
gatsby-plugin-translate
A Gatsby plugin to translate source nodes from other plugins automatically using Google Api
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
97
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gtl
gatsby-theme-localization
Opionated solution for Gatsby localization
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
