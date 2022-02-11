openbase logo
9 Best Gatsby Lazy Load Libraries

gatsby-image

Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
169K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
12
Top Feedback
10Easy to Use
9Performant
7Great Documentation
gbi

gatsby-background-image

Lazy-loading React (multi)background-image component with optional support for the blur-up effect.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
99K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gbi

gatsby-background-image-es5

Lazy-loading React (multi)background-image component with optional support for the blur-up effect.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
464
Last Commit
2mos ago
gps

gatsby-plugin-sanity-image

Gatsby plugin providing easy responsive behavior for Sanity-hosted images

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
grl

gatsby-remark-lazy-load

This plugin lazy loads image processed by gatsby-remark-im ages plugin

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
774
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gri

gatsby-remark-images-native-lazy-load

This is a plugin to add loading='lazy|eager|auto' property to image tag generated by gatsby-transformer-remark

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
151
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gpl

gatsby-prismic-lazy-load

This plugin lazy loads image processed by gatsby-tranformer-prismic plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
grn

gatsby-remark-native-lazy-load

Adds loading="lazy" to your markdown images

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gwl

@sekmet/gatsby-wpcontent-lazy-load

This plugin lazy loads image processed by gatsby-tranformer-wpcontent plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit