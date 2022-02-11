Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
9 Best Gatsby Lazy Load Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
gatsby-image
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
169K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
12
Top Feedback
10
Easy to Use
9
Performant
7
Great Documentation
gbi
gatsby-background-image
Lazy-loading React (multi)background-image component with optional support for the blur-up effect.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
99K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gbi
gatsby-background-image-es5
Lazy-loading React (multi)background-image component with optional support for the blur-up effect.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
464
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gps
gatsby-plugin-sanity-image
Gatsby plugin providing easy responsive behavior for Sanity-hosted images
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
grl
gatsby-remark-lazy-load
This plugin lazy loads image processed by gatsby-remark-im ages plugin
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
774
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gri
gatsby-remark-images-native-lazy-load
This is a plugin to add loading='lazy|eager|auto' property to image tag generated by gatsby-transformer-remark
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
151
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpl
gatsby-prismic-lazy-load
This plugin lazy loads image processed by gatsby-tranformer-prismic plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
grn
gatsby-remark-native-lazy-load
Adds loading="lazy" to your markdown images
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gwl
@sekmet/gatsby-wpcontent-lazy-load
This plugin lazy loads image processed by gatsby-tranformer-wpcontent plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package