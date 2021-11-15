Categories
10 Best Gatsby Internationalization Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
gatsby-plugin-react-i18next
Easily translate your Gatsby website into multiple languages
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gpr
gatsby-plugin-react-intl
Gatsby plugin that turns your website into an internationalization-framework out of the box.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-theme-i18n
This is a repo for Gatsby's official themes.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
709
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpu
gatsby-plugin-usei18n
A Gatsby plugin for providing internationalization support to your Gatsby site.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-theme-i18n-react-i18next
This is a repo for Gatsby's official themes.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
345
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpi
@3nvi/gatsby-plugin-intl
A collection of gatsby packages to easy the mundane tasks of i18n support
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gti
@3nvi/gatsby-theme-intl
A collection of gatsby packages to easy the mundane tasks of i18n support
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pi
ptz-i18n
I18n functions to be used with Gatsby projects.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpi
gatsby-plugin-i18n
Multi language feature for Gatsby
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@bond-london/gatsby-plugin-cms-i18next
Gatsby plugin for internationalisation where the CMS has the translations
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpi
gatsby-plugin-intl
Gatsby plugin that turns your website into an internationalization-framework out of the box.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
317
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-theme-i18n-lingui
This is a repo for Gatsby's official themes.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpt
gatsby-plugin-translate-urls
Gatsby plugin to translate urls
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gsi
@3nvi/gatsby-starter-intl
A collection of gatsby packages to easy the mundane tasks of i18n support
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gi
gatsby-i18n
Gatsby plugin that provides i18n support
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
556
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gi
@wapps/gatsby-i18n
Gatsby plugin that provides i18n support
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
93
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gtl
gatsby-theme-localization
Opionated solution for Gatsby localization
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpi
gatsby-plugin-i18n-tags
Multi language feature for Gatsby
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpa
@dontepsu/gatsby-plugin-awesome-i18next
Gatsby plugin to integrate i18next
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpi
gatsby-plugin-internationalization
Gatsby plugin for statically generating i18n pages with zero effort
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gi
@tvai/gatsby-i18n
Gatsby plugin that provides i18n support
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpi
gatsby-plugin-i18nstatic
A gatsby plugin for static i18n
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpi
gatsby-plugin-intl-url
Minimalist plugin to internationalize the urls of a Gatsby website in a seo-friendly way. It puts all the pages under localized sub trees, ex.: `/en/hello` ; `/fr/bonjour`
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
