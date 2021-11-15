openbase logo
10 Best Gatsby Internationalization Libraries

gatsby-plugin-react-i18next

Easily translate your Gatsby website into multiple languages

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
Top Feedback
gatsby-plugin-react-intl

Gatsby plugin that turns your website into an internationalization-framework out of the box.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
5mos ago

gatsby-theme-i18n

This is a repo for Gatsby's official themes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
709
Last Commit
2mos ago
gatsby-plugin-usei18n

A Gatsby plugin for providing internationalization support to your Gatsby site.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
2mos ago

gatsby-theme-i18n-react-i18next

This is a repo for Gatsby's official themes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
345
Last Commit
2mos ago
@3nvi/gatsby-plugin-intl

A collection of gatsby packages to easy the mundane tasks of i18n support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
9mos ago
@3nvi/gatsby-theme-intl

A collection of gatsby packages to easy the mundane tasks of i18n support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
9mos ago
ptz-i18n

I18n functions to be used with Gatsby projects.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
gatsby-plugin-i18n

Multi language feature for Gatsby

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit

@bond-london/gatsby-plugin-cms-i18next

Gatsby plugin for internationalisation where the CMS has the translations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1mo ago
gatsby-plugin-intl

Gatsby plugin that turns your website into an internationalization-framework out of the box.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
317
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
1yr ago

gatsby-theme-i18n-lingui

This is a repo for Gatsby's official themes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
2mos ago
gatsby-plugin-translate-urls

Gatsby plugin to translate urls

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
4mos ago
@3nvi/gatsby-starter-intl

A collection of gatsby packages to easy the mundane tasks of i18n support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
gatsby-i18n

Gatsby plugin that provides i18n support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
556
Last Commit
2yrs ago
@wapps/gatsby-i18n

Gatsby plugin that provides i18n support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
93
Last Commit
3yrs ago
gatsby-theme-localization

Opionated solution for Gatsby localization

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gatsby-plugin-i18n-tags

Multi language feature for Gatsby

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
@dontepsu/gatsby-plugin-awesome-i18next

Gatsby plugin to integrate i18next

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gatsby-plugin-internationalization

Gatsby plugin for statically generating i18n pages with zero effort

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
@tvai/gatsby-i18n

Gatsby plugin that provides i18n support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gatsby-plugin-i18nstatic

A gatsby plugin for static i18n

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
gatsby-plugin-intl-url

Minimalist plugin to internationalize the urls of a Gatsby website in a seo-friendly way. It puts all the pages under localized sub trees, ex.: `/en/hello` ; `/fr/bonjour`

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago