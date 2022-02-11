openbase logo
7 Best Gatsby Image Manipulation Libraries

gatsby-image

Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
169K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
12
Top Feedback
10Easy to Use
9Performant
7Great Documentation

gatsby-plugin-sharp

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
349K
Last Commit
3d ago

gatsby-transformer-sharp

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
321K
Last Commit
3d ago

gatsby-plugin-image

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
230K
Last Commit
3d ago

gatsby-remark-images

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
60.8K
Last Commit
3d ago

@imgix/gatsby

A simple yet powerful integration between Gatsby and Imgix

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
7K
Last Commit
8d ago
grr

gatsby-remark-relative-images

Convert markdown image src(s) to be relative for gatsby-remark-images.

0BSD
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
15K
Last Commit
1yr ago