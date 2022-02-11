Categories
7 Best Gatsby Image Manipulation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
gatsby-image
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
169K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
12
Top Feedback
10
Easy to Use
9
Performant
7
Great Documentation
gatsby-plugin-sharp
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
349K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-transformer-sharp
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
321K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-plugin-image
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
230K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-remark-images
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
60.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@imgix/gatsby
A simple yet powerful integration between Gatsby and Imgix
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
7K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
grr
gatsby-remark-relative-images
Convert markdown image src(s) to be relative for gatsby-remark-images.
Save
0BSD
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
15K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
