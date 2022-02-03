Categories
10 Best Gatsby GraphQL Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
gatsby-plugin-algolia
A plugin to push to Algolia based on graphQl queries
Apache-2.0
167
13.3K
11d ago
4.0
/ 5
gatsby-source-graphql
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
MIT
52.3K
34.2K
3d ago
graphql-skip-limit
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
MIT
52.3K
2.6K
3d ago
gatsby-plugin-altair-graphql
✨⚡️ A beautiful feature-rich GraphQL Client for all platforms.
MIT
4K
89
8d ago
gpg
gatsby-plugin-graphql-codegen
Alternative typescript support plugin for Gatsbyjs. Aims to make using typescript in Gatsby as painless as possible
MIT
121
11.4K
13d ago
gpe
gatsby-plugin-extract-schema
Extract Gatsby's generated graphql schema to a file
MIT
15
2.9K
2mos ago
ggs
gatsby-graphql-source-toolkit
A toolkit designed to simplify data sourcing from a remote GraphQL API into Gatsby.
MIT
Built-In
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
gsg
gatsby-source-graphql-universal
Plugin for connecting arbitrary GraphQL APIs to Gatsby GraphQL with client side execution
MIT
19
2.4K
1yr ago
gpg
gatsby-plugin-graphql-loader
A Gatsby plugin for loading graphql and gql files, using graphql-tag/loader.
MIT
1
1.6K
2yrs ago
gsg
gatsby-source-graphcms
The official Gatsby source plugin for GraphCMS projects
MIT
Weekly Downloads
898
gsp
gatsby-source-prismic-graphql
Gatsby source plugin for Prismic GraphQL
MIT
Built-In
140
Weekly Downloads
799
1yr ago
gg
graphql-gatsby
Direct access to Gatsby's GraphQL schema and resolvers without the ecosystem
MIT
48
Weekly Downloads
0
2yrs ago
