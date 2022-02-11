openbase logo
10 Best Gatsby Google Analytics Libraries

gatsby-plugin-google-tagmanager

52.3K
82.2K
3d ago

gatsby-plugin-google-analytics

52.3K
57.6K
3d ago

gatsby-plugin-guess-js

52.3K
63
3d ago
gatsby-plugin-gdpr-cookies

Gatsby plugin to add Google Analytics (V4 is supported), Google Tag Manager, Facebook Pixel, TikTok Pixel and Hotjar in a GDPR form to your site.

70
7.4K
13d ago
gatsby-plugin-google-marketing-platform

Gatsby plugin for the Google Marketing Platform (GTM, GA, GO)

9
2K
23d ago
gatsby-plugin-gtag

Gatsby plugin to add Google Analytics gtag.js (replacement for analytics.js) to a site.

28
5.6K
2yrs ago
gatsby-plugin-gdpr-tracking

GDPR conform analytics tracking for Gatsby website

14
461
1yr ago
gatsby-plugin-google-analytics-gdpr

Gatsby plugin to add google analytics in a gdpr form.

7
97
2yrs ago
gatsby-remark-google-analytics-track-links

Track internal and external clicks from links embedded in your Gatsby markdown

1
29
9mos ago
gatsby-source-google-analytics-reporting-api

Gatsby source for Google Anatytics Reporting API

9
63
3yrs ago

sc-ga-views

A StackCheats (Gatsby) Source Plugin for Comments

0
3
9mos ago
gatsby-plugin-google-analytics-reporter

A plugin to query most viewed pages from google analytics

37
@wyze/gatsby-plugin-google-analytics

A Gatsby plugin to add Google Analytics.

1
6
4yrs ago