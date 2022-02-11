Categories
10 Best Gatsby Google Analytics Libraries
gatsby-plugin-google-tagmanager
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
52.3K
82.2K
3d ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-plugin-google-analytics
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
MIT
Built-In
52.3K
57.6K
3d ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-plugin-guess-js
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
52.3K
63
3d ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpg
gatsby-plugin-gdpr-cookies
Gatsby plugin to add Google Analytics (V4 is supported), Google Tag Manager, Facebook Pixel, TikTok Pixel and Hotjar in a GDPR form to your site.
MIT
Built-In
70
7.4K
13d ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpg
gatsby-plugin-google-marketing-platform
Gatsby plugin for the Google Marketing Platform (GTM, GA, GO)
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
9
2K
23d ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpg
gatsby-plugin-gtag
Gatsby plugin to add Google Analytics gtag.js (replacement for analytics.js) to a site.
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
28
5.6K
2yrs ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpg
gatsby-plugin-gdpr-tracking
GDPR conform analytics tracking for Gatsby website
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
14
461
1yr ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpg
gatsby-plugin-google-analytics-gdpr
Gatsby plugin to add google analytics in a gdpr form.
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
7
97
2yrs ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
grg
gatsby-remark-google-analytics-track-links
Track internal and external clicks from links embedded in your Gatsby markdown
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
1
29
9mos ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
gsg
gatsby-source-google-analytics-reporting-api
Gatsby source for Google Anatytics Reporting API
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
9
63
3yrs ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
sc-ga-views
A StackCheats (Gatsby) Source Plugin for Comments
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
0
3
9mos ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpg
gatsby-plugin-google-analytics-reporter
A plugin to query most viewed pages from google analytics
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
37
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpg
@wyze/gatsby-plugin-google-analytics
A Gatsby plugin to add Google Analytics.
MIT
Not Found
1
6
4yrs ago
Not Tree-Shakeable
