openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

8 Best Gatsby Gallery Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

gig

@browniebroke/gatsby-image-gallery

Very basic gallery grid based on gatsby-image

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
102
Weekly Downloads
668
Last Commit
3d ago
gtc

gatsby-theme-cloudinary-gallery

Gatsby Theme to add a Cloudinary Image Gallery to your Gatsby site.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8mos ago
gtg

gatsby-theme-gallery

🏞 A Gatsby Theme for adding a gallery to your site.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gtp

gatsby-theme-photo-albums

Add some photo albums to your Gatsby site.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gtc

gatsby-theme-contentful-gallery

A Gatsby theme to display a Contentful gallery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ggs

gatsby-gallery-simple

The Gatsby gallery to your site.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
gga

gatsby-gallery-auto

The Gatsby gallery to your site.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
gta

@koalatemplates/gatsby-theme-architects

A minimal 2-page portfolio theme for GatsbyJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago