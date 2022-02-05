Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
4 Best Gatsby Forms Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ruh
@aaronhayes/react-use-hubspot-form
Embed HubSpot forms into your React components using hooks! Works with Create React App, Gatsby and other platforms.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ggc
gatsby-gravityforms-component
A component to take gatsby-source-gravityforms query data and return usable components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
123
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gtc
gatsby-theme-contact
Contact page for Gatsby which comes with Netlify Forms by default.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpa
gatsby-plugin-arengu-forms
Gatsby plugin to embed Arengu forms on your site
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package