4 Best Gatsby Forms Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

ruh

@aaronhayes/react-use-hubspot-form

Embed HubSpot forms into your React components using hooks! Works with Create React App, Gatsby and other platforms.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
10d ago
ggc

gatsby-gravityforms-component

A component to take gatsby-source-gravityforms query data and return usable components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
123
Last Commit
3mos ago
gtc

gatsby-theme-contact

Contact page for Gatsby which comes with Netlify Forms by default.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8mos ago
gpa

gatsby-plugin-arengu-forms

Gatsby plugin to embed Arengu forms on your site

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit