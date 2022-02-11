Categories
10 Best Gatsby CSS-in-JS Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
gatsby-plugin-emotion
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
58.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gts
gatsby-theme-stitches
A GatsbyJS plugin for styling with Stitches
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sty
style9
CSS-in-JS compiler inspired by Facebook's stylex
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
405
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpl
gatsby-plugin-linaria
Gatsby plugin for styling with Linaria
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
964
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpa
gatsby-plugin-aphrodite
Gatsby plugin that adds support for Aphrodite
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
138
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpt
gatsby-plugin-tailwindcss
Plug Tailwind CSS to your Gatsby website
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
444
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpc
gatsby-plugin-compiled
Gatsby plugin to add support for Compiled CSS-in-JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpf
gatsby-plugin-filbert
A lightweight(~1kb) css-in-js framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-plugin-css-literal-loader
Gatsby plugin for css-literal-loader
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gp
@atmc/gatsby-plugin
Atomic CSS-in-JS with a featherweight runtime
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gpf
gatsby-plugin-fela
Gatsby plugin that adds support for fela.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpo
gatsby-plugin-otion
Atomic CSS-in-JS with a featherweight runtime
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
601
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpg
gatsby-plugin-glaze
CSS-in-JS microlibrary for making design systems approachable with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
417
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
