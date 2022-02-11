openbase logo
10 Best Gatsby CMS Libraries

gatsby-plugin-netlify-cms

Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
12K
Last Commit
3d ago

gatsby-plugin-tinacms

Open source editor that brings visual editing into React websites. A developer-centric CMS to build contextual and intuitive editing experience without sacrificing code quality.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
552
Last Commit
4d ago

gatsby-tinacms-remark

Open source editor that brings visual editing into React websites. A developer-centric CMS to build contextual and intuitive editing experience without sacrificing code quality.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
421
Last Commit
4d ago

@vtex/gatsby-plugin-cms

Digital commerce toolkit for frontend developers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
5d ago

@builder.io/gatsby

Drag and drop page builder and CMS for React, Vue, Angular, and more

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
4d ago

gatsby-source-storyblok

Gatsby source plugin for building websites using the Storyblok headless CMS as a data source.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
11d ago
gatsby-source-try-ghost

A Gatsby theme to build flaring fast blogs from headless Ghost CMS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
132
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
2mos ago

gatsby-source-microcms

📝 Source plugin for Gatsby from microCMS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
974
Last Commit
4mos ago
gatsby-source-notion

A Gatsby source plugin for content management with Notion using the official API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3mos ago

gatsby-source-buttercms

Gatsby source plugin for building websites using Butter CMS as a data source.

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
122
Last Commit
1mo ago

gatsby-source-takeshape

Use TakeShape content in your Gatsby project

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
3d ago

@agility/gatsby-image-agilitycms

Gatsby Image implementation for Agility CMS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
7mos ago
gatsby-source-graphcms

The official Gatsby source plugin for GraphCMS projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
898
Last Commit

gatsby-source-apostrophe

Gatsby source plugin for ApostropheCMS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
7mos ago
@agility/gatsby-source-agilitycms

Gatsby Source Plugin for Agility CMS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
@gatsbyjs/gatsby-source-datocms

Official GatsbyJS source plugin to pull content from DatoCMS

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gatsby-source-abucms

GatsbyJS source plugin for AbuCMS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
gatsby-source-silverstripe

Source data from a Silverstripe CMS website

0BSD
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
gatsby-source-pokko

First class Gatsby source integration with Pokko

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit