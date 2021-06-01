Categories
Best Gatsby Chat Libraries
gatsby-plugin-support-chat
A Gatsby plugin to add a chat window to your Gatsby site that integrates with your Slack workspace. Add the plugin to your site and respond to new messages in a thread in a designated channel.
MIT
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
gatsby-plugin-crisp-chat
Gatsby plugin to add Crisp Livechat to your site
MIT
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
407
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
gatsby-plugin-tidio
Gatsby plugin that adds tidio JS file to site
MIT
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
