Best Gatsby Chat Libraries

gatsby-plugin-support-chat

A Gatsby plugin to add a chat window to your Gatsby site that integrates with your Slack workspace. Add the plugin to your site and respond to new messages in a thread in a designated channel.

9
2
8mos ago
gpc

gatsby-plugin-crisp-chat

Gatsby plugin to add Crisp Livechat to your site

17
407
1mo ago

gatsby-plugin-tidio

Gatsby plugin that adds tidio JS file to site

1
7
3mos ago