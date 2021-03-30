Categories
Best Gatsby Chart Libraries
gpc
gatsby-plugin-charts-css
A Gatsby Plugin that wraps the Charts.css project for easy use in Gatsby
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
grl
gatsby-react-lightweight-charts
A simple react wrapper for the tradingview lightweight charts module
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
