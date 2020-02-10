openbase logo
Best Gatsby Captcha Library

gatsby-plugin-recaptcha

Appends the [reCAPTCHA](https://www.google.com/recaptcha/) .js snippet to your Gatsby site. Works great with [react-recaptcha](https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-recaptcha).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago