8 Best Gatsby Bundle Analysis Libraries

gpw

gatsby-plugin-webpack-bundle-analyser-v2

Gatsby plugin with the latest version of webpack-bundle-analyser (https://github.com/webpack-contrib/webpack-bundle-analyzer) to visualize size of output files with an interactive zoomable treemap.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
48.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Unwelcoming Community

gatsby-plugin-bundle-stats

Analyze webpack stats(bundle size, assets, modules, packages) and compare the results between different builds.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
227
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
7d ago
gpw

gatsby-plugin-webpack-size

Implements CI friendly bundle size logging for your production builds

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
9mos ago

gatsby-plugin-webpack-bundle-analyzer

A Gatsby plugin to help analyze your bundle content.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gpp

gatsby-plugin-perf-budgets

**gatsby-plugin-perf-budgets** is an *experimental* plugin to make browsing bundles on a page basis easier. It is used in conjunction with `gatsby-plugin-webpack-bundle-analyser-v2`.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit

@bundle-analyzer/gatsby-plugin

Bundle Analyzer JavaScript clients.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
130
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gpw

gatsby-plugin-webpack-speed-measure

⏱ See how fast (or slow) your Gatsby websites's webpack build is

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
3yrs ago
gps

gatsby-plugin-size-analyzer

Extension of webpack-bundle-size-analyzer for Gatsby

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago