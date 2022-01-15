Categories
10 Best Express XSS Sanitizer Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
express-validator
An express.js middleware for validator.js.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
429K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
17
Top Feedback
12
Easy to Use
11
Great Documentation
9
Performant
es
express-sanitizer
An express.js middleware for node-validator
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
exs
express-xss-sanitizer
Express 4.x middleware which sanitizes user input data (in req.body, req.query, req.headers and req.params) to prevent Cross Site Scripting (XSS) attack.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
718
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xc
xss-clean
Middleware to sanitize user input
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
16.8K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
express-sanitize-escape
An express.js middleware for sanitizing all query and body parameters automatically
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
727
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
es
express-sanitized
An express.js middleware for sanitizing all query and body parameters automatically
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
541
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ea
express-autosanitizer
automatic sanitization of req body fields, params and query fields. uses caja. automatically does sanitization and escaping as middleware.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
307
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xa
xss-advanced
Node.js Connect middleware to sanitize user input coming from POST body, GET queries, and url params. Works with Express
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
217
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eas
express-auto-sanitize
Express middleware to auto sanitize user inputs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np
node-procexss
Middleware to help to prevent xss attacks in your Express/Connect apps
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sm
sanitize-middleware
Connect/Express middleware that sanitizes requests to protect against cross-site scripting (XSS) and command injection attacks
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ecs
express-caja-sanitizer
An express middleware inspired from express-sanitizer which sanitizes URL params too. It also provides options to sanitize keys and a preprocessor function to exempt a few values from sanitizing.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ev
express-validate
Data validation, filtering and sanitization for express
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xrs
xss-req-sanitizer
Middleware to sanitize http requests
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pro
protecc
but most importantly, he protecc
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sea
scorpion4dev-express-autosanitizer
automatic sanitization of req body fields, params and query. automatically does sanitization and escaping as middleware.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ers
express-route-sanitizer-middleware
A sanitizer for GET and POST requests payloads
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@aftership/express-sanitized
An express.js middleware for sanitizing all query and body parameters automatically
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
iv
infi-validator
➿ A simple request validator for Express.js apps
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ji
json-inspector
Json Inspector is json data validator & sanitizer. It allows you to define validation rules for complex data structures by simple and descriptive way of defining json-compliant inspector schema.
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
