10 Best Express XSS Libraries

express-validator

An express.js middleware for validator.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
429K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
17
Top Feedback
12Easy to Use
11Great Documentation
9Performant

helmet-csp

Help secure Express apps with various HTTP headers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.8K
Weekly Downloads
688K
Last Commit
14d ago

x-xss-protection

Help secure Express apps with various HTTP headers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.8K
Weekly Downloads
686K
Last Commit
14d ago
es

express-sanitizer

An express.js middleware for node-validator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
10mos ago
xc

xss-clean

Middleware to sanitize user input

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
16.8K
Last Commit
6yrs ago

express-csp-generator

Content Security Policy Generator, Powered by RapidSec

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
es

express-sanitized

An express.js middleware for sanitizing all query and body parameters automatically

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
541
Last Commit
2yrs ago
xa

xss-advanced

Node.js Connect middleware to sanitize user input coming from POST body, GET queries, and url params. Works with Express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
217
Last Commit
1yr ago
np

node-procexss

Middleware to help to prevent xss attacks in your Express/Connect apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
6yrs ago
xrs

xss-req-sanitizer

Middleware to sanitize http requests

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit