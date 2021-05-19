openbase logo
6 Best Express XML Parser Libraries

body-parser-xml

XML parser middleware for express.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
26.3K
Last Commit
9mos ago
express-xml-bodyparser

Simple XML body parser connect/express middleware

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
44.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
express-xml-parser

middleware to parse xml body using type-is raw-body xml2js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
181
Last Commit
8yrs ago
body-parser-xml-json

A body parser addon for parsing XML using xml-js library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
3yrs ago
@navneetlal/xml-middleware

XML middleware to provide support for xml with easy setup

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
10mos ago
express-xml

xml parser for express .

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago