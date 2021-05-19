Categories
6 Best Express XML Parser Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
bpx
body-parser-xml
XML parser middleware for express.js.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
26.3K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
exb
express-xml-bodyparser
Simple XML body parser connect/express middleware
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
44.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
exp
express-xml-parser
middleware to parse xml body using type-is raw-body xml2js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
181
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bpx
body-parser-xml-json
A body parser addon for parsing XML using xml-js library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xm
@navneetlal/xml-middleware
XML middleware to provide support for xml with easy setup
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ex
express-xml
xml parser for express .
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
