Best Express Video Manipulation Library
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
evs
express-video-stream
Express Video Stream is a middleware plugin for express that allows you to stream video files from your server. It uses standard HTML5 video tags, and sends chunks rather than the whole file.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
