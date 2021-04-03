Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best Express URL Parsing Library
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
cro
crocser
Fast, lightweight, tinny url parser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Abandoned
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package